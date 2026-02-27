Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict: Khawaja Asif threatens 'open war' against Taliban, over 130 Afghan fighters killed

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday declared an "open war" on the Taliban government in Afghanistan amid tensions between both countries.

Islamabad bombed Kabul and Kandahar on Friday after Afghan forces attacked Pakistani border troops. Explosions thundered through the skies of Kabul after the Taliban said that its forces had captured military bases and posts along the contentious Durand Line.

The Afghan Taliban described its attack on Pakistani forces as a retaliation for previous air strikes by Islamabad.

Asif said in a post on X, "Our patience has reached its limit. Now it is open war between us and you."

Pakistan has claimed that a high number of casualties have been reported on the Afghan side after the latest round of strikes. According to a spokesperson for the Pakistani Prime Minister, Mosharraf Zaidi, 133 Afghan Taliban fighters have been killed and over 200 wounded so far.

He added that further damage and casualties are likely after airstrikes on Kabul, Paktia, and Kandahar. Islamabad also claimed that 27 Afghan Taliban posts were destroyed and 9 captured.

Its state broadcaster, Pakistan TV, claimed that a Taliban brigade headquarters and an ammunition depot in Kandahar were among the targets. It further claimed that a Taliban post in the Wali Khan sector and another post in Paktia near the Shawal sector were targeted.

Taliban positions in the Bajaur sector and Angoor Adda were also claimed destroyed.

Furthermore, it said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets are patrolling the skies over Kandahar after the strikes. Sources within the Pakistani security establishment told PTV, “The Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared for any aggression and possess the capability to deliver a befitting response.”

In stark contrast to Islamabad's claims, the Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that several Pakistani soldiers were "caught alive".

He also accused Pakistan of targeting areas in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia.

“The cowardly Pakistani military has carried out airstrikes in certain areas of Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia; fortunately, there have been no reported casualties,” Mujahid wrote on X.