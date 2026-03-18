After Larijani, Israel says it has killed Iran intelligence minister in Tehran

Israel's Defence Forces said on Wednesday that it had killed Iran's intelligence minister, Esmaeil Khatib, in a targeted strike in Tehran, marking another high-level casualty in the widening conflict between Israel and Iran.

"ELIMINATED: Esmaeil Khatib, the Iranian terrorist regime Minister of Intelligence, in a targeted strike in Tehran," the IDF announced on X.

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🔴ELIMINATED: Esmaeil Khatib, the Iranian terrorist regime Minister of Intelligence, in a targeted strike in Tehran.



Khatib played a significant role during the recent protests throughout Iran, including the arrest & killing of protestors and led terrorist activities against… pic.twitter.com/654lpYCZ1c — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 18, 2026

The Israeli military said Khatib played a significant role during the recent protests throughout Iran, "including the arrest and killing of protestors and leading terrorist activities against Israelis and Americans around the world."

It also said he had been involved in suppressing domestic unrest. "Similarly, he operated against Iranian citizens during the Mahsa Amini protests (2022–2023)."

According to the Israeli statement, Iran's intelligence ministry possesses advanced intelligence capabilities, overseeing surveillance, espionage, and the execution of covert operations worldwide, particularly against Israeli and Iranian citizens.

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The strike comes a day after Israeli forces killed Ali Larijani, a senior Iranian security figure who had emerged as one of the most influential officials in Iran's leadership structure.

Larijani, 67, was widely believed to be running the country following the killing of Iran's supreme leader in US and Israeli strikes late last month that triggered the current phase of the conflict. Israel said Tuesday that it had killed Larijani, though Iran confirmed his death several hours later.

Larijani had been appointed to advise Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on strategy in nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration and had traveled to Oman to meet mediators just two weeks before the war began.