After mass layoffs, Washington Post publisher Will Lewis resigns; Jeff D’Onofrio named acting CEO

The Washington Post publisher and chief executive Will Lewis stepped down on Saturday, just three days after the newspaper laid off roughly one-third of its staff in one of the most sweeping restructurings in its history.

Lewis informed employees of his departure in a brief two-paragraph email, saying that after two years of transformation, "now is the right time for me to step aside." The Post said its chief financial officer, Jeff D’Onofrio, has been appointed acting publisher and CEO, effective immediately.

The leadership change follows a turbulent week at the Post, marked by deep cost-cutting measures that included the layoff of more than 300 journalists globally, the closure of entire sections such as sports and books, and the shuttering of multiple international bureaus across Asia and the Middle East.

Lewis did not attend the meeting at which the job cuts were announced. In an email to staff, he said that "difficult decisions have been taken in order to ensure the sustainable future of The Post." In his farewell note, however, Lewis praised the paper’s ownership, writing, "The institution could not have had a better owner."

Later on Saturday, the Post formally announced D’Onofrio’s elevation to the top role. A strategic business leader, D’Onofrio joined the newspaper in June 2025 as chief financial officer after senior leadership roles across digital and media companies including Raptive, Tumblr, Yahoo and Google.

"The Post’s resolute commitment to writing the first rough draft of history anchors and imprints its future,” D’Onofrio said. "I am honored to become part of charting that future and to take the lead in securing both the legacy and business of this fierce, storied American institution."

Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos also welcomed the leadership transition, saying: "The Post has an essential journalistic mission and an extraordinary opportunity. Each and every day our readers give us a roadmap to success. The data tells us what is valuable and where to focus."

"Jeff, along with Matt and Adam, are positioned to lead The Post into an exciting and thriving next chapter," Bezos added.

Before joining the Post, D’Onofrio served as chief financial officer at Raptive, where he oversaw finance, human resources, and data and analytics, and led key partnerships and acquisitions that drove revenue and profit growth. He was previously chief executive officer of Tumblr and has also held senior leadership roles at Google, Zagat, Yahoo, and Major League Baseball’s digital media arm.