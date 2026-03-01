'All assets fully secure': Adani's Haifa Port confirms normal operations after Iran missile attacks on Israel

As Iranian missiles struck targets across Israel and the Gulf on Sunday, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd said the Haifa Port - in which it holds a majority stake - remains fully operational, with employees and infrastructure secure.

The statement comes amid reports of a sustained missile barrage across central Israel, including Tel Aviv, where sirens were triggered, and an apartment building was reportedly destroyed. Emergency services said at least one woman was killed and 120 people were injured in the strikes.

"Haifa Port Company confirms that all its employees are safe, and all port assets and infrastructure are fully secure and in operational condition," the company said in a statement. "The port continues to monitor the situation and is coordinating closely with the Ministry of Transport and Road Safetyand operating as per their instructions."

"We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our people and the continuity of operations, maintaining stability for Israel’s supply chain and international trade," the company added.

Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) owns a 70% stake in Haifa Port as part of a joint venture with Israel's Gadot Group, which holds the remaining 30%. The consortium acquired the port from the Israeli government in 2022–23 for about $1.18 billion.

The assurance came hours after Iran launched fresh missile and drone attacks, vowing massive retaliation following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes.

Israeli daily Haaretz reported that a "Hour-long Iranian missile barrage continues to trigger sirens in Tel Aviv, across central Israel."

Beyond Israel, Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain along with other US bases in the Gulf region.

Strikes were also reported in Dubai, Doha and Kuwait. In Dubai, four people were injured following an incident at Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs. An eyewitness told the BBC that additional strikes hit Bahrain International Airport.