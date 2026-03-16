'All you need is...': Donald Trump's big claim on coalition to police Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that it will take some time to get there when asked about the timeline of the coalition of countries that will reportedly be formed to police the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, which has been disrupted ever since the West Asia conflict involving Iran and the US-Israel began on February 28.

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He claimed that some of the countries approached by the US have minesweepers, whereas others have a certain kind of vote that could be helpful.

While speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, "Some of the countries would be, you know, remember, it only takes a couple of people to screw up the Strait, a couple of terrorists. You don't need their military to be defeated. But all you need is a few people dropping mines here and there."

He demanded that these countries come in and protect Hormuz as it is their own territory, as it is from where they get their energy; thus, they should step up and help the US protect it.

"You could make the case that maybe we shouldn't even be there at all because we don't need it. We have a lot of oil. We are the number one producer in the world... But we do it. It's almost like we do it out of habit. But we also do it for some very good allies that we have in the Middle East."

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The US President added that China imports around 90 per cent of its oil from the Strait, whereas the US gets a minimal amount.

While declining to comment on whether China will join the coalition or not, he said, "It would be nice to have other countries police that with us, and we'll help. We'll work with them." He had appealed to China, France, Japan, South Korea and Britain to join the purported coalition.

Trump's claim of a coalition to police Hormuz comes after the chief executives of American oil giants, including the likes of ExxonMobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips, warned the US administration officials that the gridlock at Hormuz is likely to worsen the global energy crisis.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the executives sounded alarm bells over sustained volatility, tightened supplies and shortages of refined products if the disruption prolonged.