Arctic polar vortex could weaken like never before in November: What Super El Niño has to do with it

However, meteorologists caution that a weakening polar vortex does not automatically translate into a colder winter. The interaction between El Niño, the polar vortex and the jet stream could produce competing weather signals, making the winter of 2026-27 particularly difficult to predict.

What is happening to the polar vortex?

The polar vortex is a large circulation of strong winds that develops around the Arctic during the colder months. Located in the stratosphere, above the layer of the atmosphere where most every day weather occurs, it helps keep extremely cold Arctic air concentrated around the North Pole.

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When the vortex is strong and stable, its winds generally circulate from west to east, helping contain the coldest air within the polar region. However, the circulation can weaken, become elongated, shift away from the pole or even split into separate lobes.

Such disruptions can allow Arctic air to move towards lower latitudes, potentially increasing the risk of cold outbreaks across parts of North America and Europe.

This is why meteorologists are closely monitoring the latest forecasts. Models indicate that the polar vortex could undergo an unusually dramatic weakening in early November, when it would normally be strengthening as winter approaches.

According to a report published by Netweather on October 27, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) ensemble forecast showed an 86% probability of a major SSW event around November 6. The overall probability across the ECMWF, AIFS and GEFS model projections was estimated at 61%.

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The ECMWF projections also indicated that the vortex could briefly stretch and split before reorganising into a displaced circulation.

Why would an early November disruption be unprecedented?

The timing is what makes the forecast particularly unusual. According to historical records cited by Netweather, no major SSW event has occurred before November 28 since record-keeping began in 1959. If the projected disruption develops into a confirmed major SSW in the first half of November, it would break the previous record by approximately three weeks.

Normally, the polar vortex strengthens during autumn and early winter as temperatures in the Arctic stratosphere fall. Major disruptions are more commonly observed in January and February, when atmospheric waves can interfere with the circulation and cause rapid stratospheric warming.

A major SSW is characterised by a reversal of the prevailing westerly winds to easterly winds at 10 hectopascals (hPa) and 60 degrees north latitude. The reversal is a key scientific criterion used to identify the event.

The current forecasts suggest that the vortex could weaken to exceptionally low levels for this early in the season. However, a stretched or displaced vortex alone does not qualify as a major SSW. The actual wind reversal must be observed.

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Could Super El Niño 2026 be responsible for the disruption?

One of the biggest questions surrounding the forecast is whether the developing Super El Niño 2026 could be contributing to the unusually early polar vortex disruption.

El Niño is a climate phenomenon characterised by unusually warm sea-surface temperatures across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. It influences atmospheric circulation, rainfall patterns, temperatures and the position and strength of major jet streams across the world.

The current El Niño is particularly intense. According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center assessment issued on October 8, the Niño 3.4 region recorded a sea-surface temperature anomaly of 2.1°C, while parts of the eastern equatorial Pacific recorded anomalies exceeding 4°C.

NOAA said there was an 83% probability of a strong-to-very strong El Niño persisting through January-March 2027. It also estimated an 83% probability of a historic-strength event during October-December 2026.

The World Meteorological Organization's October 21 seasonal outlook also projected further intensification, with the average Niño 3.4 sea-surface temperature anomaly potentially reaching approximately 3.8°C during November 2026-January 2027.

So how could this influence the polar vortex?

El Niño can alter large-scale atmospheric circulation and influence the generation and propagation of planetary waves. These are enormous atmospheric waves that transport energy from the lower atmosphere towards the stratosphere.

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When sufficiently strong, these waves can disturb the polar vortex, weaken its circulation and, under certain conditions, contribute to a sudden stratospheric warming event.

However, the relationship is not straightforward. El Niño does not automatically trigger an SSW, and scientists cannot yet establish that the developing Super El Niño is directly responsible for the forecast disruption.

There are other important atmospheric factors involved, including high-pressure blocking systems over the Urals and Scandinavia, which can generate waves capable of disturbing the polar vortex.

What is Sudden Stratospheric Warming and why does it matter?

Sudden Stratospheric Warming is a phenomenon in which temperatures in the stratosphere rise rapidly over a relatively short period, sometimes by as much as 50°C within a few days.

It occurs when large atmospheric waves disrupt the normal circulation of the polar vortex. The strong westerly winds surrounding the Arctic can weaken dramatically and, during a major SSW, reverse direction. This reversal disrupts the polar vortex and can alter atmospheric circulation patterns far below the stratosphere.

The effects are not necessarily immediate. According to the UK Met Office, changes associated with an SSW can take several weeks to influence surface weather, as the altered circulation gradually propagates downwards and interacts with the jet stream.

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Some historical SSW events have been associated with prolonged cold spells and severe winter weather. The 2018 'Beast from the East' in Europe is one example of a winter cold outbreak linked to the surface effects of stratospheric warming.

However, not every SSW produces a significant cold spell. The eventual impact depends on how the stratospheric disruption evolves and whether its effects reach the lower atmosphere.

Could it bring an unusually cold winter to the US, Europe?

A weakened or displaced polar vortex can increase the likelihood of atmospheric blocking patterns, which can allow Arctic air to move further south.

If the current disruption propagates downwards, it could influence the jet stream and increase the possibility of colder conditions across parts of North America and Europe towards late November and December.

One potential outcome is the development of a negative phase of the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO). This pattern is often associated with higher atmospheric pressure over Greenland and changes in the movement of weather systems across the North Atlantic.

Such a configuration can increase the likelihood of cold air reaching parts of northern and western Europe, including the UK. In North America, changes in atmospheric blocking could also create opportunities for Arctic air outbreaks.

However, there is another major influence at play: Super El Niño.

El Niño typically favours a stronger southern branch of the jet stream across North America and can bring warmer-than-average conditions to several northern regions. This could counter some of the cooling associated with a weakened polar vortex.

Meteorologists therefore expect a possible tug-of-war between the polar vortex disruption and the broader atmospheric influence of El Niño. The orientation of the forecast stratospheric disruption could also make Europe more susceptible to certain weather impacts than North America, although this remains uncertain.

Will the polar vortex disruption affect the entire winter?

Not necessarily. Meteorologists caution against assuming that an unusually early SSW will determine the weather throughout winter 2026-27.

The stratospheric polar vortex could recover after its initial disruption, limiting the duration of its influence on surface weather. Even if the disruption persists, its effects may not propagate efficiently into the troposphere, where most weather systems develop.

There is also uncertainty about how the unusually strong El Niño will interact with subsequent changes in atmospheric circulation. Some longer-range forecasts suggest that another polar vortex disruption could occur during January or February 2027. However, this possibility is also subject to considerable uncertainty.

The key period to watch will be late November and December, when meteorologists will have a clearer indication of whether the early-season disruption is influencing the jet stream and surface weather patterns.