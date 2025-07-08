Asim Munir claims Pakistan didn’t receive any help from China during Op Sindoor

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has claimed that India’s assertions that Islamabad received live strategic support from Beijing, said the ‘insinuations’ are ‘irresponsible and factually incorrect’. India had exposed China's hand during Operation Sindoor.

"Insinuations regarding external support in Pakistan's successful Operation Bunyanum Marsoos are irresponsible and factually incorrect and reflect a chronic reluctance to acknowledge indigenous capability and institutional resilience developed over decades of strategic prudence,” he claimed.

Munir, addressing graduating officers at the National Defence University in Islamabad said any attempt to target Pakistan’s “population centres, military bases, economic hubs and ports will instantly invoke a deeply hurting and more than reciprocal response”.

Munir claimed that Pakistan has built lasting partnerships through principled diplomacy, founded on mutual respect and peace. He said Pakistan has established itself as a stabiliser in the region. He said the naming of other states as participants in the bilateral military conflict was a poor attempt at playing camp politics.

However, India and its delegation to various countries shed light on how Pakistan has, for years, harboured terrorists and how Pakistan-backed terrorists were key parts in multiple terrorist attacks across the world, including India.

His comments were in response to Indian Army Deputy Chief Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, who said that China was active behind the scenes during India's four-day conflict with Pakistan. Lieutenant General Singh said India was dealing with not two but three adversaries, naming Turkey along with Pakistan and China. "Pakistan was at the front. China was providing all possible support. Turkey also played an important role in providing the type of support it did," he said during an event organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) in Delhi.

He added that during DGMO-level talks, Pakistan mentioned it knew India’s important vector was primed and ready for action, requesting it be pulled back. "So, they were getting live inputs from China," Lt General Singh said. The general also highlighted statistics from the last five years showing China’s assistance to Pakistan. "If you look at statistics, in the last five years, 81 per cent of the military hardware that Pakistan is getting is all Chinese. China is able to test its weapons against other weapons, so it’s like a live lab available to them," he said.

