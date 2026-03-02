B-2 Stealth Bombers, Lucas Drones, F-35 Stealth Fighters: What US deployed against Iran in Operation Epic Fury

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it launched Operation Epic Fury to dismantle “Iranian regime’s security apparatus” and is prioritising locations that pose an imminent threat. The details were published by CENTCOM after the US military’s major operation against Iran on February 28.

Operation Epic Fury was initiated by the US and Israel with coordinated attacks across Iran. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the attacks, pushing the region into further disarray.

CENTCOM stated that it deployed the following in the attack:

B-2 Stealth Bombers

Lucas Drones

Patriot Interceptor Missile Systems

THAAD Anti-Ballistic Missile Systems

F-18 Fighter Jets

F-16 Fighter Jets

F-22 Fighter Jets

A-10 Attack Jets

F-35 Stealth Fighters

EA-18G Electronic Attack Aircraft

Airborne Early Warning & Control Aircraft

Airborne Communication Relay

P-8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft

RC-135 Reconnaissance Aircraft

MQ-9 Reapers

M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems

Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carriers

Guided-Missile Destroyers

Counter-Drone Systems

Refueling Tanker Aircraft

Refueling Ships

C-17 Globemaster Cargo Aircraft

C-130 Cargo Aircraft

There are “special capabilities” that it “can’t list” there, said CENTCOM.

It said the type of targets included:

Command and Control Centres

IRGC Joint Headquarters

IRGC Aerospace Forces Headquarters

Integrated Air Defence Systems

Ballistic Missile Sites

Iranian Navy Ships

Iranian Navy Submarines

Anti-ship Missile Sites

Military Communication Capabilities

US CASUALTIES

Meanwhile, three US service members have been killed and five seriously wounded during ongoing operations against Iran, marking the first American casualties since President Donald Trump ordered major military action in the region. US Central Command confirmed that several other troops sustained minor shrapnel wounds and concussions, but did not specify the locations or circumstances of these injuries.

Two US officials, speaking anonymously to Reuters, stated that the three fatalities occurred at a base in Kuwait.

According to the US military, over 1,000 Iranian targets have been struck since operations commenced on Saturday. These included B-2 stealth bombers deploying 2,000-lb bombs against fortified underground Iranian missile facilities.

On Sunday, US forces reported no casualties from the initial wave of fighting on Saturday. However, as Iranian retaliatory attacks increased, three US troops were killed and five more suffered serious injuries.

President Trump recognised the deaths in a video address, noting that they are the first during major operations since his return to office last year. Previous actions, such as the US bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites in June and the military’s seizure of Venezuela’s president in January, did not result in any US fatalities.

Trump stated, “sadly, there will likely be more before it ends.” He added, “But America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against, basically, civilization.”

As the conflict entered its second day, Trump reported that 48 Iranian leaders had been killed, nine Iranian warships had been destroyed, and that the US military was continuing its campaign against Iran’s naval forces.

