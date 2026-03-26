BT EXPLAINER: Why Bab el-Mandeb Strait is new Hormuz 2.0 after Iran's threat on 'new surprise fronts'

The narrow waters of the Bab el‑Mandeb Strait are increasingly drawing comparisons with the Strait of Hormuz, long considered the world’s most sensitive maritime oil chokepoint. Stretching between Yemen on the Arabian Peninsula and the Horn of Africa nations Djibouti and Eritrea, the Bab el-Mandeb has become a critical pressure point for global shipping, energy supplies and food trade.

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Over the past few years, rising geopolitical tensions, militant attacks on commercial vessels and disruptions to maritime traffic have elevated the strait’s strategic importance. Analysts say the risks surrounding the corridor increasingly resemble those in the Strait of Hormuz — prompting some to call Bab el-Mandeb the world’s “Hormuz 2.0.”

The strait forms the southern gateway to the Red Sea and connects to the Suez Canal, a route that links Asia with Europe. Any disruption here can ripple through global supply chains, energy markets and shipping routes.

Why is the Bab el-Mandeb Strait called the new Hormuz 2.0?

The label “Hormuz 2.0” stems from the growing parallels between Bab el-Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil passes.

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While Hormuz sits at the entrance of the Persian Gulf, Bab el-Mandeb controls access between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The corridor has become increasingly militarized due to the conflict in Yemen and attacks on commercial shipping.

Militant groups such as the Houthi movement have repeatedly targeted merchant ships and tankers they claim are linked to rival states. These attacks have prompted international naval patrols and heightened insurance costs for vessels transiting the region.

The growing risk has forced shipping companies to reroute vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, adding thousands of nautical miles to journeys and raising global freight costs.

Where is the Bab el-Mandeb Strait located?

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait lies between the southwestern tip of the Arabian Peninsula and the northeastern coast of Africa. It separates Yemen from Djibouti and Eritrea, forming the only maritime gateway between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

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At its narrowest point, the strait is roughly 30 kilometers wide, making it a strategic chokepoint where maritime traffic is concentrated into two shipping channels divided by the island of Perim Island.

Because of its location, the corridor sits along one of the busiest shipping routes in the world, linking major trade hubs in Asia with Europe and the Mediterranean.

Why is the Bab el-Mandeb Strait important for global trade?

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is vital to global commerce because it serves as a gateway for ships traveling between Asia, Europe and North America via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

A large share of global energy shipments — including crude oil, liquefied natural gas and refined petroleum products — transit through this route every day. Tankers carrying oil from the Persian Gulf toward Europe and the United States depend on this corridor.

The strait is also crucial for container shipping and food trade. Agricultural commodities such as wheat and fertilizers moving between Europe, the Middle East and Asia often pass through the same route.

When disruptions occur, shipping companies must divert vessels around Africa, extending voyages by up to two weeks and increasing fuel consumption and freight costs. These delays can ultimately push up prices for goods worldwide.

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What are the main security threats in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait?

The main security threats include missile and drone attacks on ships, piracy risks, and the spillover of regional conflicts. The ongoing war in Yemen has played a major role in destabilizing the corridor.

Militant groups such as the Houthi movement have claimed responsibility for targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea. In response, international coalitions led by the United States Navy and allied forces have stepped up maritime patrols to protect shipping.

How does the Bab el-Mandeb Strait affect oil prices?

Because the Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a key route for global energy shipments, disruptions can quickly influence oil markets.

If attacks or conflicts restrict tanker traffic, traders often anticipate supply delays, which can push crude oil prices higher. Rerouting ships around Africa also increases transportation costs, adding pressure to energy prices.

In periods of heightened tension, markets tend to react quickly, similar to how they respond to threats in the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring why Bab el-Mandeb is increasingly viewed as another critical chokepoint in the global energy system.