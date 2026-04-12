'Bad news for Iran': No breakthrough in Islamabad, JD Vance returns to US

Talks between the US and Iranian delegations in Islamabad ended without an agreement after more than hours of negotiations. In a briefing, US Vice President JD Vance said both sides could not reach an agreement, which he called "bad news for Iran”.

"We have been at it now for 21 hours, and we have had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians. That's the good news," Vance said. "The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. I think that is bad news for Iran, much more than it's bad news for the USA."

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The talks, aimed at ending the war in Iran, were held in Pakistan, with Vance crediting Islamabad for its role in facilitating discussions. "Whatever shortcomings in the negotiation, it wasn't because of the Pakistanis who did an amazing job and really tried to help Iranians and us bridge the gap and get to a deal," he said.

Vance said Washington had made its position clear during the negotiations. "We go back to the United States having not come to an agreement. We made clear what our red lines are. They have chosen not to accept our terms."

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US President Donald Trump, also commenting on the talks, said the outcome would not affect the United States. “They've been meeting for many hours. We will see what happens. Regardless of that, we win. Maybe they make a deal; maybe they don't. It doesn't matter," Trump said.

"From the standpoint of America, we win. The boats are sailing up and heading out to our country. We are loading the huge tankers with oil and gas."

Vance said the core goal of the US President is to see that Iran will not seek a nuclear weapon. "We need to see an affirmative commitment that they (Iran) will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon; that is the core goal of the President of the US," he said, adding that Washington has tried to achieve this through these negotiations.

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"Their nuclear program, such as it is, the enrichment facilities that they had before have been destroyed. But the simple question is - do we see a fundamental commitment of will for the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon, not just now or not just two years from now but for the long term? We haven't seen that now, we hope that we will."

The US delegation is now returning without a deal, leaving the future of negotiations uncertain.