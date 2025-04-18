Bangladesh and Pakistan resumed foreign secretary-level talks in Dhaka after a 15-year hiatus, focusing on historically unresolved issues. Bangladesh demanded a public apology from Pakistan for atrocities allegedly committed during the 1971 war of independence. Additionally, Bangladesh sought $4.52 billion as its share of the combined assets from when East Pakistan separated to become independent Bangladesh.

"We have raised the historically unresolved issues with Pakistan," stated Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin following the talks.

The discussions aimed to ease strained relations between the two Muslim-majority nations, especially as Bangladesh's ties with India have become tense. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's interim leader, is attempting to improve relations with Pakistan.

Efforts have been made to boost mutual cooperation and explore trade and business potentials, reflecting a strategic shift in Bangladesh's foreign policy. Yunus emphasised "strengthening ties with Pakistan to boost mutual cooperation and explore trade and business potentials."

Following these talks, Bangladesh and Pakistan are working to expand direct trade and resume direct flights between the countries. The easing of visa procedures has contrasted with India's decision to restrict visas for Bangladeshis. Bangladesh resumed direct trading with Pakistan after the exit of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, marking a pivotal shift in regional dynamics. Yunus' government is optimistic about overcoming "certain hurdles" to progress relations further.

The economic landscape for Bangladesh is challenged by India's cancellation of a transshipment facility, which allowed Bangladesh to export garments via Indian infrastructure. This decision is expected to increase trade costs for Bangladesh, the world's second-largest garment producer, affecting its exports to the European Union, Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar.

The recent talks also focused on broadening cooperation in agriculture and other sectors. Both nations are keen to "harness the potentials between the two countries," as highlighted by Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch. The dialogue aims to address these unsettled issues to build a robust foundation for future relations. "These issues need to be resolved for having a solid foundation of our relations," reiterated Uddin, underlining the critical nature of these negotiations.