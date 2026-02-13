Bangladesh election: All about Tarique Rahman, his journey from exile to Ganabhaban and more

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won big in the recently conducted national elections. The BNP, led by former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, won 212 of the total 299 seats, whereas Shafiqur Rahman's Jamaat-e-Islami secured 70 seats and the student-led National Citizen Party bagged 5 seats.

With this, Rahman is poised to become the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Born on November 20, 1965, in Dhaka to former Bangladesh President Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman studied international relations at the University of Dhaka but dropped out to start businesses in textiles and agro-products. Ziaur Rahman founded the BNP and ruled from 1977 till his assassination in 1981.

Rahman's mother, Khaleda Zia, served as the prime minister from 2001 to 2006. During this time, he was seen as a brash "parallel power centre" despite never holding a government post. In recent years, Rahman has shed this persona and taken on a more statesmanlike image, focusing on reconciliation over revenge.

From exile to Ganabhaban

Under Hasina's rule, Rahman was accused of corruption and was convicted in absentia in many cases.

Rahman left Bangladesh in 2008 for medical treatment. "What does revenge bring to someone? People have to flee from this country because of revenge. This does not bring anything good," he was quoted by news agency Reuters as saying.

In 2018, he was awarded a life sentence in 2004 grenade attack on Hasina's rally that killed many and left several wounded. He has consistently denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated.

In a surprise development, Rahman came back to Bangladesh in December last year following Hasina's ouster in August 2024. Upon his return to the country, he received a hero's welcome.

As the BNP chairman since January 2026, he oversaw candidate selection, strategy, and alliances for the election, as well as winning seats in Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6. With the BNP winning big, he is poised to become the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Tarique Rahman's position on India

Advocating a "Bangladesh First" policy, he has prioritised mutual respect and national interests over close alignment. India is looking at Rahman as a pragmatic partner despite some pressing issues, such as Sheikh Hasina's extradition.

He has demanded fair water sharing, an end to border killings like the 2011 Felani Khatun case, and relations without dependency on New Delhi.

Rahman has said no to revenge but aligns with public resentment over Hasina's exile in India. He has also emphasised the safety of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh, as well as inclusive governance.

What BNP’s victory means for India–Bangladesh ties

The BNP's win implies that Bangladesh would potentially engage Pakistan and China more, raising India's concerns over borders as well as the Siliguri Corridor (Chicken's Neck). India, on the other hand, is looking at recalibration via outreach and views BNP as a much more preferable alternative to Jamaat from the perspective of trade, connectivity and security.