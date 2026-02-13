Bangladesh election results: Will Muhammad Yunus become irrelevant in the days ahead?

With the BNP claiming a massive 212-seat victory in the 2026 polls, the interim government's mission is officially over. Supported by a 70-seat showing from Jamaat-e-Islami and a 5-seat debut for the National Citizen Party, the new parliament leaves little room for the non-partisan leadership that defined the post-uprising period.

This raises a critical question for the future: With an elected government back in the saddle, what—if anything—remains of Muhammad Yunus’s influence?

Bangladesh under Yunus' rule

The Nobel Laureate came to focus after student groups put him in charge of the interim government of Bangladesh following Sheikh Hasina's ouster. Under Yunus' regime, all the senior police officers involved in illegal killings were prosecuted and secret detention centres for Hasina critics were emptied.

A special tribunal in Dhaka awarded the death penalty to Sheikh Hasina in absentia for her role in the death of 1,400 students and teens. On the economic front, he went the Pakistan route and sought funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to stabilise the country.

He also appointed former IMF economist Ahsan H Mansur as a governor of Bangladesh's central bank. Meanwhile, Bangladesh is marred by violence against minorities, especially Hindus, as well as threats and violence against Awami League supporters.

Bangladesh army chief Waker-uz-Zaman warned that the country is in a "state of anarchy" and divisions could threaten its independence.

Bangladesh-India ties were at their worst during Yunus' tenure, as New Delhi has not responded to Dhaka's extradition requests for Hasina. He strengthened ties with Pakistan and China instead.

What happens to Yunus next?

With the BNP back in power, Muhammad Yunus' formal authority has come to an end, as he never built a political party or grassroots electoral base. This is because there has been notable friction between BNP and Yunus over the past year over the delay in elections and reforms-first agenda.

Street pressure from BNP workers weakened his negotiating leverage. Given this, the BNP government is not likely to give him a formal advisory role, thus fading his direct influence.

Even if the BNP sidelines him domestically, Yunus will retain international visibility, access to global institutions, and soft power in diplomatic circles because of his stature as a Nobel Prize recipient.

Yunus could become a benchmark figure if reforms such as bureaucratic restructuring stall. He may recede into the elder-statesman status if reforms continue smoothly.