The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is set to return to power after two decades, securing a decisive mandate in a watershed election that signals a major political realignment following months of unrest that led to the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government.

According to unofficial results released by the Election Commission for 297 constituencies, the BNP won 208 seats, comfortably crossing the threshold required to form the government. The Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats, emerging as a significant but clearly secondary force in the new Parliament.

Comeback after 20 years

The outcome marks the BNP’s first return to power in 20 years, ending a prolonged period of political dominance by its rivals and underscoring voter appetite for change after a phase marked by protests, economic anxieties and governance concerns.

Party chairman Tarique Rahman, reacting publicly for the first time since the results, thanked supporters for delivering what he described as an overwhelming mandate. Speaking briefly to well-wishers outside his residence before Friday prayers, he expressed gratitude for the trust placed in the party and called for prayers as it prepares to assume office, local media outlet Dhaka Tribune reported.

Interpreting the verdict

Observers in India and across South Asia have framed the result as both a democratic reset and a societal signal about the country’s political direction.

Former Indian Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar said the election reflected the decisive role of women voters, particularly those employed in Bangladesh’s vast garment industry, arguing that economic participation has reshaped political expectations and weakened hardline messaging.

Similarly, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Veena Sikri described the outcome as a “victory for the people,” suggesting voters rejected attempts to mobilise support through religious or financial inducements and instead backed a more moderate political course. She added that the result could open the door to stable regional ties and reinforce India’s neighbourhood-first engagement.

Public reactions also highlighted anxieties about communal harmony during the campaign. Veteran lyricist and public intellectual Javed Akhtar said the electoral setback for Jamaat-e-Islami suggested that a large section of the electorate did not endorse sectarian politics or discrimination against minorities.

New frictions emerge

Even as the BNP celebrates its comeback, some analysts warn that political tensions may persist beneath the surface. Geopolitical expert Brahma Chellaney said the post-election landscape is already showing signs of strain between former allies.

In commentary shared on X (formally twitter), Chellaney argued that while BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami had long accused the Awami League of manipulating elections, the absence of their common rival has now exposed fractures within the opposition camp itself. He noted that Jamaat — once a crucial ally that bolstered BNP’s street mobilisation and electoral strength — is now alleging that the BNP used state machinery to influence the latest vote.

The BNP’s victory comes at a sensitive moment for South Asia, with analysts watching closely to see how the new government balances nationalism, economic recovery and relations with neighbours. Domestically, the scale of the mandate places expectations on the incoming administration to restore political stability, address inflationary pressures and rebuild institutional trust after a turbulent period.