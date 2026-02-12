Bangladesh national election 2026: What Jamaat-e-Islami's win signals for India

As voting is underway in the Bangladesh 2026 national election, the spotlight is shifting to Jamaat-e-Islami and what its potential win could mean for the region — especially India. The party’s ideological roots, past political alliances and position on key bilateral issues make its performance more than just a domestic story.

Advertisement

Related Articles

From border security and trade ties to strategic cooperation in South Asia, the outcome of the Bangladesh national election 2026 could reshape Dhaka–New Delhi relations in significant ways.

What would a Jamaat win mean for India?

The Jamaat-e-Islami has also been accused of a pro-Pakistan stance, just like the Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Jamaat leader Nakibur Rahman was quoted as saying by India Today, "Jamaat is a pro-Bangladeshi party".

"In the past 55 years, you will not find any statement from Jamaat leadership promoting a pro-Pakistan agenda. Our political focus is on Bangladesh and its national interests," he adds.

Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said, "India is our nearest neighbour, and it will remain a priority."

Ever since Sheikh Hasina's ouster, India has been reorienting from the Awami League to other forces in Dhaka. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar went to the funeral of former PM and BNP chief Khaleda Zia in December. Four meetings were also reportedly held with the Jamaat leadership, as per a BBC report.

Advertisement

He added that Jamaat is open to engagement with all countries, including India. "However, we feel that openness has not always been reciprocated," says Nakibur.

What does the Jamaat manifesto say?

The Jamaat released a 26-point manifesto, with its leader Shafiqur Rahman saying, "I do not want the victory of Jamaat-e-Islami; I want the victory of 180 million people."

The party promised to build "peaceful, friendly and cooperative relations with neighbouring and nearby countries" including India, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Thailand.

The manifesto conspicuously omitted the mention of Pakistan. The document, however, does state that "strengthening of relations with countries of the Muslim world shall be a key foreign policy priority."

Jamaat's alliance with the student-led NCP

Advertisement

This time around, the Jamaat has ditched the BNP and joined hands with the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP) as well as the Liberal Democratic Party. The NCP was born out of the 2024 uprising, following which Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and is now staying in New Delhi.

In a first, the Jamaat fielded a Hindu candidate — Krishna Nandi — from Khulna.