‘Best and sweetest oil’: Trump says ‘wave of empty tankers’ heading to US amid Hormuz tensions

US President Donald Trump claimed that a large number of empty oil tankers are currently heading toward the United States, signalling what he described as a major shift in global energy flows as tensions in the Middle East continue to reshape supply routes.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that some of the world’s largest tankers are en route to load American crude and gas, calling it the “best and sweetest” available globally. He added that the United States has vast reserves and is ready to supply energy with a quick turnaround for incoming vessels.

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“Massive number of completely empty oil tankers… are heading, right now, to the United States to load up with the best and ‘sweetest’ oil,” Trump wrote, emphasising both volume and quality advantages.

The remarks came shortly after oil market analyst Rory Johnston noted a visible surge in empty Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) — each capable of carrying around 2 million barrels — moving toward the US Gulf Coast. Johnston suggested the trend reflects tightening supply conditions linked to disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments.

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The development underscores the growing importance of US crude in stabilising global markets. The United States remains the world’s largest oil producer, largely due to its shale output, particularly from regions like the Permian Basin. American crude is often classified as “light sweet,” meaning it contains lower sulphur and is easier and cheaper to refine into fuels such as petrol and diesel.

However, despite leading in production, the US does not top the list in proven reserves. Countries such as Saudi Arabia and Russia continue to hold some of the world’s largest oil reserves.

Trump also linked the tanker movement to broader geopolitical shifts, suggesting that global buyers are increasingly looking to bypass routes vulnerable to disruption. He described Iran as a “failing nation” while confirming that diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran are now underway.

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He hinted that clarity on the progress of negotiations could come soon, saying an update on whether both sides are acting in good faith would be provided “in a very short period of time.”