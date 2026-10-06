Bought for just ₹2,900 after being found in a dark corner, this forgotten painting has now sold for a staggering ₹13 crore

Painted in 1951, “Alderman Merriam’s Shells” shows ten seashells, a recurring subject in Abercrombie’s work. Over the following two years, it appeared in six of her solo exhibitions and was priced between $50 and $150.

Abercrombie never sold the painting. Instead, she gifted it to a doctor in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in exchange for medical services. It was later passed down through the doctor’s estate before ending up at the July estate sale.

The buyer, described by Freeman’s as “a longtime hunter of record albums and mid-century furniture,” spotted the barely visible signature reading “Abercrombie, ‘51” on the painting.

The work was “tucked in a dark corner of a hallway leading to the garage — overlooked by every other buyer that day.”

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After buying it for $30 (around ₹2,900), the buyer even diverted a family vacation to visit the Milwaukee Art Museum, where an Abercrombie exhibition was on display. A 1952 Chicago Tribune clipping in the exhibition catalogue showed the painting alongside the real-life shells depicted in it.

Abercrombie expert Susan Weininger, an art history professor at Roosevelt University, authenticated the painting. It was still in its original frame.

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Art restorer Julian Baumgartner later cleaned the work, describing it as being in “perfect condition” apart from grime and clouded varnish.

“It was drab, missing its life, but now cleaned, retouched, and revarnished, it’s alive and radiant,” he said.

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Freeman’s had estimated the painting at $150,000 to $250,000 (around ₹1.44 crore to ₹2.41 crore), but it sold for $1.35 million (around ₹13 crore), setting a new auction record for Abercrombie.

In 2025, Sotheby’s sold her “Message for Mercy” for $1.02 million (around ₹9.8 crore), which was then a record.

Abercrombie, who died in 1977, was largely self-taught and known for dream-like works featuring recurring motifs such as shells, snail shells, owls, cats and mysterious doorways. She also hosted legendary salons at her Chicago home, where jazz musicians including Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker performed.