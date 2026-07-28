Brent crude lowest since July 20 as US, Iran pause attacks

Brent crude futures were at their lowest since July 20 on Tuesday, as oil prices extended losses by more than $1 a barrel on hopes of a resolution in the US-Iran war, which had significantly disrupted global energy flows. Brent crude futures were down $1.47, or 1.66%, at $86.89 by 0326 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.16 a barrel, down $1.45, or 1.76%, also the lowest level since July 20.
Both contracts had slid about 8% in the previous session after the US abruptly suspended a campaign of air strikes against Iran over the weekend. US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States was having "good talks" with Iran and that there was a chance of a resolution. He also said strikes would resume if negotiations failed, while Iran issued similar comments about retaliation.