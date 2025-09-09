‘BRICS will outlive Navarro’s career’: Expert hits back at Trump advisor's ‘vampire’ jibe

Velina Tchakarova, geopolitical strategist, took a sharp dig at Peter Navarro after his latest attack on the BRICS grouping, including India and Russia. Tchakarova wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the grouping will certainly outlive Navarro's career as an advisor to US President Donald Trump.

“Peter Navarro did it again. This time, he compared BRICS to vampires and claimed that BRICS wouldn’t survive. Here is what I see: BRICS will certainly outlive his career as a trade advisor to Trump," the geopolitical strategist wrote on X.

Navarro, who is serving as White House senior counsellor for trade and manufacturing during Donald Trump’s presidency, has once again drawn attention with controversial remarks — this time aimed at the BRICS grouping that includes India. In a recent TV appearance, he questioned whether the bloc could survive at all, claiming none of the member nations “would survive without selling to the United States.”

“When they sell to the US their exports, they are like vampires sucking our blood dry with their unfair trade practices,” Navarro said, alleging further that BRICS countries have historically “hated and killed each other.”

The former Trump aide also lashed out at India-China relations, claiming the two countries have “been at war for decades.” His comments add to a series of recent outbursts targeting India, including criticism of its oil trade with Russia.

The BRICS bloc, which began with Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has expanded in recent years, adding Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and most recently Indonesia in 2025.

This isn’t the first time Navarro has invoked “vampire” imagery. Back in May, he warned the UK about China, saying, “If the Chinese vampire can’t suck the American blood, it is going to suck the UK blood and the EU blood.”

His latest tirade comes amid growing trade tensions. On August 27, Washington imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, taking total duties to 50%.

Navarro alleged India’s trade with Russia was fueling Moscow’s war machine — a claim that was later fact-checked on X, sparking a row with Elon Musk.

Defending the platform’s fact-checking system, Musk responded, “On this platform, the people decide the narrative. You hear all sides of an argument. Community Notes corrects everyone, no exceptions. Notes, data, and code is public source. Grok provides further fact-checking.”