Go! Get your own oil: Trump's new diktat as Hormuz disruption hits UK fuel supply

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged countries facing jet fuel shortages due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz to turn to American supplies or secure access themselves, in remarks that come as supply constraints begin to affect Europe.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and TAKE IT."

He added, "You'll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!"

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The comments come as supply data points to a tightening fuel situation in the United Kingdom and parts of Europe.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the last known shipment of jet fuel to the UK from West Asia is expected to arrive this week, highlighting the immediate impact of the disruption.

The cargo, carried on the Libyan-flagged vessel "Maetiga", is due to reach the UK around Thursday after departing from Saudi Arabia, according to data providers Kpler and Vortexa. No additional UK-bound shipments from the region are currently visible, reflecting the near-complete blockage of the Strait of Hormuz.

The UK has relied on West Asia for at least half of its jet fuel imports in recent months, after moving away from Russian supplies following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and amid declining domestic refining capacity.

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Industry consultants and analysts cited in the report said airlines could begin to feel the impact by the end of April if the supply constraints persist.

Across Europe, the dependence on the Strait remains significant. Around 40 per cent of the continent's jet fuel supply moves through the waterway. While the UK receives some fuel directly from West Asia, additional volumes are routed indirectly via hubs such as the Netherlands and Belgium.