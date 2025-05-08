Business Today
Cardinal Robert Prevost elected as new Pope, takes name Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV made his first public appearance on the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, receiving a rapturous welcome from thousands of faithful assembled in the Vatican.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 8, 2025 11:01 PM IST
Cardinal Robert Prevost elected as new Pope, takes name Pope Leo XIVCardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti announces U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected by the conclave as new pope, with the name Pope Leo XIV.

Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States was elected the new Pope on Thursday, becoming the leader of the 1.4 billion-member Roman Catholic Church. He will be known as Pope Leo XIV, a senior cardinal announced to the cheering crowds gathered in St. Peter's Square.

The announcement came about 70 minutes after white smoke emerged from the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel, signaling that the 133 cardinal electors had reached a decision in the papal conclave.

Shortly after, Pope Leo XIV made his first public appearance on the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, receiving a rapturous welcome from thousands of faithful assembled in the Vatican.

The newly elected Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, a native of Chicago, delivered his inaugural address. Speaking in Italian to the enthusiastic crowd, the 69-year-old leader extends his warm wishes, saying: "May peace be with all of you, dear brothers and sisters. This greeting signifies the presence of the resurrected Christ. I extend my sincerest wishes for peace to reach every family and individual, no matter where you are. May peace be with you all."

