Career feeling stuck? Goldman Sachs CEO shares the advice his grandmother gave him in his 20s

The comment came during a wider conversation for NBC’s “Business in America” series. The interview aired on October 23, a day after Goldman Sachs launched its Small Business AI Institute as part of a new $500 million commitment to its 10,000 Small Businesses programme, with Anthropic, Google, Meta, and OpenAI as partners.

When asked about three things he does before 7 a.m., Solomon kept his answer simple. He wakes up, goes to the gym and generally has a cup of coffee and a protein shake.

Research does not show that one particular time of day is always better for exercise. A 2022 systematic review examined 35 studies. Eleven found morning activity more beneficial, 12 found afternoon or evening activity more beneficial, while 12 found no clear difference. The authors said there was no consistent evidence that exercising at one time of day was better for health.

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‘Stick to the schedule’

For Solomon, managing time is less about having a complicated routine and more about following the schedule.

“The one thing that we can’t … get back is time,” he said, adding that he tries to be purposeful about how he spends it. He said making commitments and keeping them helps him stay on track.

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A 2021 meta-analysis published in PLOS ONE also found that time management was positively linked to job performance and had an even stronger link with well-being, especially life satisfaction.

His advice to slow down

Solomon has repeated the idea of patience during his career. In August, while speaking to Goldman’s summer interns, he said, “try not to be in a hurry and enjoy the ride.”

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He gave small-business owners similar advice about AI last week, saying, “the important thing is to get it right, not to get it quicker.”

Solomon also said he can become highly focused when something interests him. “If I’m interested in something, I get very obsessive about it. I don’t like to do things halfway,” he said.

But one ambition remains out of reach. Asked about a career he once wanted, Solomon admitted that playing professional basketball is no longer on the table.