Chernobyl in Gulf region? Why strikes near Iran’s key nuclear site alarm the IAEA 

Strikes reported near Iran’s Bushehr atomic power plant have triggered fresh warnings from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which says attacks around nuclear facilities pose a “very real danger” of a major radiological accident.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the strikes near the southern Iranian facility could have serious consequences not only for Iran but also for neighboring regions if nuclear safety is compromised.

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The warning comes amid the ongoing US-Israel confrontation with Iran, during which the Bushehr site has reportedly been targeted four times. According to the IAEA, one strike landed just 75 metres from the plant’s perimeter, raising alarm about the potential risks of military activity around sensitive nuclear infrastructure.

Iran’s only operational nuclear power plant

The Bushehr nuclear power plant, located on Iran’s southern coast along the Persian Gulf, is the country’s only operational nuclear power station. It houses a 1,000-megawatt pressurized water reactor, making it a key pillar of Iran’s civilian nuclear energy program.

The facility is used primarily to generate electricity and help diversify Iran’s energy mix, which otherwise relies heavily on oil and natural gas.

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Construction of the plant began in the 1970s under Iran’s former monarchy with assistance from German companies. However, the project stalled after the 1979 Iranian Revolution and the subsequent Iran-Iraq war.

Years later, the project was revived with Russian assistance. Russia’s state nuclear corporation helped complete the reactor, which finally began commercial operations in 2011.

Strategic and safety concerns

Bushehr occupies a particularly sensitive position in global nuclear safety discussions. While it is a civilian energy facility, its location in a geopolitically tense region means any military action nearby could have severe consequences.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi warned that strikes around the facility risk triggering a severe radiological accident, potentially releasing radioactive material into the environment.

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Such an event could impact people, ecosystems, and regional water systems, especially given the plant’s location on the Persian Gulf coastline.

Grossi emphasised that nuclear facilities must remain protected during armed conflict. “A nuclear facility and surrounding areas should never be struck,” he said.

Why Bushehr matters globally

Bushehr stands apart from every other target in the Iran conflict because of its geography and the potential fallout zone.

Kuwait City lies just 175 miles from the plant, Manama 187 miles, Doha 254 miles, and Dubai 373 miles away. Iran’s own major population centres would likely be less affected, as the Zagros Mountains could act as a natural barrier. Prevailing northwesterly winds would likely carry radioactive material toward Gulf states and the Strait of Hormuz.

The scenario mirrors the basic geometry of Chernobyl — except the fallout zone would not be Eastern Europe but the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Experts warn that a direct strike or destruction of power lines at Bushehr could trigger a reactor meltdown. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, such an event could release iodine-131 and cesium-137 across Iran and neighboring Gulf countries, potentially contaminating desalination systems in Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE.

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In the Gulf, desalination is not just infrastructure — it is the foundation of urban survival.

The Persian Gulf, a largely enclosed body of water with limited exchange with the Indian Ocean, could retain radioactive contamination for years, threatening the region’s dependence on seawater desalination, according to a TASS report.

Research published in Science and Global Security suggests Doha would be among the most vulnerable cities because of its near-total reliance on desalination. Major Gulf cities — including Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Manama, and Sharjah — maintain only a few days’ worth of water reserves.