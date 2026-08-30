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China's birth rate falls again: Only 7.92 million babies born in 2025

China's birth rate falls again: Only 7.92 million babies born in 2025

The birth rate had increased by 0.38 per thousand in 2024 compared with the previous year.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 30, 2026 12:22 PM IST
China's birth rate falls again: Only 7.92 million babies born in 2025The population decline comes as China is trying to encourage more people to have children.

China’s population decline deepened in 2025 as births fell to 7.92 million, while deaths remained much higher, The Global Times reported, citing new data from the National Health Commission (NHC).

The NHC released its statistical bulletin on the country's health development in 2025 on Friday. It showed that China's birth rate fell after rising in 2024.

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China's population was 1.4 billion at the end of 2025. The birth rate was 5.63 per 1,000 people. The country recorded 11.31 million deaths, with a death rate of 8.04 per 1,000 people, according to the bulletin.

China recorded 10.62 million births in 2021, 9.56 million in 2022, 9.02 million in 2023, 9.54 million in 2024 and 7.92 million in 2025.

The birth rate had increased by 0.38 per thousand in 2024 compared with the previous year. But it fell again in 2025.

China also continued to see a fall in its natural population. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that the natural population growth rate was -0.99 per thousand in 2024, when the country's total population fell slightly.

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The latest health bulletin showed that the natural population growth rate fell further to -2.41 per thousand in 2025.

The population decline comes as China is trying to encourage more people to have children.

In 2025, the government introduced a national childcare subsidy of 3,600 yuan per child every year for children under three. The subsidy is meant to reduce the cost of raising children and support families.

The government has also expanded other measures to support families, including childcare services and policies linked to education, employment, taxation and housing. The National Health Commission said the childcare subsidy is part of a wider effort to create a more birth-friendly society.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 30, 2026 12:13 PM IST
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