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China says it has shared satellite, hydrological and early-warning data with Nepal

China says it has shared satellite, hydrological and early-warning data with Nepal

China is implementing a package of assistance for Nepal, including emergency cash and humanitarian aid, with relief supplies set to arrive in Kathmandu soon

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 30, 2026 1:22 PM IST
China says it has shared satellite, hydrological and early-warning data with NepalChina shares satellite, hydrological and early-warning data with flood-hit Nepal

China has shared satellite, hydrological, and early-warning data with Nepal and dispatched two teams of tunnel rescue experts, Xu Feihong, Chinese Ambassador to India, said on Sunday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the disaster with Nepali Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal in a phone call.

China is implementing a package of assistance for Nepal that includes emergency cash and humanitarian aid. Chinese relief supplies are also set to arrive in Kathmandu soon, Xu said, adding that two teams of Chinese tunnel rescue experts have been dispatched to Nepal.

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"Wang Yi stated that China is implementing a package of assistance for Nepal, including emergency cash and humanitarian aid, with relief supplies set to arrive in Kathmandu soon. Two teams of Chinese tunnel rescue experts have been dispatched, and China has shared satellite, hydrological, and early-warning data," the Chinese envoy said

Earlier today, China's foreign ministry said a sudden glacier collapse in Nepal's border area had triggered severe mudslides, causing heavy casualties and leaving many people missing in both China and Nepal.

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Wang described it as the most severe cross-border disaster between the two countries in recent years. He said the complexity and difficulty of the relief work were unprecedented.

China has been carrying out emergency rescue and self-recovery efforts while supporting Nepal's disaster response, the foreign ministry said.

'China-Nepal Stand Firmly Together'

Wang said China and Nepal are "a community connected by mountains and rivers and sharing a common future". "In the face of this serious cross-border disaster, the two countries will stand together, join hands to overcome difficulties, and interpret their traditional friendship with concrete actions," Xu said.

China said its assistance package was being implemented, including urgent cash assistance and humanitarian aid. Its disaster relief supplies will arrive in Kathmandu soon.

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The disaster has affected both sides of the border, with severe mudslides causing deaths and leaving people missing in China and Nepal.

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Published on: Aug 30, 2026 1:20 PM IST
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