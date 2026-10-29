China's Communist Party expels 33 senior officials as Xi Jinping tightens grip on power

Among those expelled was Zhang Youxia, formerly vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), China's highest military command body chaired by President Xi Jinping. Zhang was among the country's most powerful military officials before his removal.

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Another prominent name was Ma Xingrui, a former Politburo member who previously served as Communist Party secretary of Xinjiang. A former aerospace engineer, Ma had held several senior government and party positions.

The list also included Liu Zhenli, former chief of the CMC's Joint Staff Department, and Liu Jianchao, who previously headed the Communist Party's International Department and was regarded as a potential candidate for foreign minister.

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Former industry minister Jin Zhuanglong, who oversaw China's industry and information technology portfolio, was also expelled.

The disciplinary action extended to the financial sector. Yi Huiman, former chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, was among those expelled, while Li Yunze, former head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, was stripped of his positions within the party.

The communique said the party had reviewed reports concerning "serious violations of discipline and law", confirming disciplinary decisions previously taken by the Politburo.

The meeting also elevated Zhang Shengmin, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, to the Politburo. The military commission's active leadership has been reduced to Xi and Zhang Shengmin following the removal of other senior generals.

The expulsions come amid Xi's continuing campaign against corruption and misconduct, which has targeted officials across the military, government and state institutions since he took power in 2012.

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The Communist Party also confirmed that its next national congress would be held in the second half of 2027, when Xi is widely expected to seek a fourth term as party leader.



