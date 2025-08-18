Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to arrive in India today

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to visit India from Monday to Wednesday for talks concerning the disputed Himalayan border, according to China's foreign ministry. This meeting marks the second diplomatic engagement since the 2020 border clash that resulted in fatalities. The discussions aim to build on last October's agreement to patrol the area, which has been a significant step in reducing tensions between the two nations.

The relationship between China and India, two of Asia's largest economies, has been improving following a five-year standoff that negatively impacted trade, investment, and air travel. The agreement on border patrolling has been a crucial development, fostering better bilateral relations and paving the way for future cooperation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month during his first visit to China in seven years as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

China has also expressed a desire to foster cooperation with India, referring to the partnership as a “cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant” in light of shifting global relations, including tensions with the United States. Last week Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, highlighted the importance of collaboration between India and China, describing them as “major developing countries and important members of the Global South.” Lin further emphasised, “A cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant as partners helping each other succeed is the right choice for both sides.”

The visit comes at a time when India is reassessing its global partnerships, particularly with the United States, due to ongoing trade and tariff disagreements. The changing dynamics with the US could potentially create new opportunities for India and China to align their economic and strategic interests.

In the backdrop of these diplomatic movements, former US President Donald Trump recently hinted at the possibility of new tariffs on China, a decision he said he may reconsider “in two or three weeks.”