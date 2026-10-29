Chinese intelligence asset got close to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Trump knew but did not act: Report

US officials had already suspected that Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen, was helping China circumvent restrictions on advanced Nvidia AI chips. However, intelligence findings that she was allegedly passing information directly to Beijing raised more serious concerns.

According to the report, officials feared she could gain insights into President Donald Trump's thinking through her relationship with the Nvidia CEO, who has close ties to the president. Such information could be particularly valuable to Beijing ahead of Trump's planned visit to China next month.

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The findings also raised questions about whether she was obtaining information about Nvidia itself, whose advanced chips have been central to America's lead in developing cutting-edge AI models. The report did not establish what information she had obtained or passed to Beijing.

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According to the NYT, surveillance revealed that Alice Huang had developed a close relationship with Jensen Huang. US officials subsequently concluded that she was a Chinese intelligence asset passing information to Beijing.

Trump was briefed on the findings roughly a year ago but chose not to act, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with classified intelligence. The report said Trump was reluctant to disrupt Nvidia's chip business or further complicate trade relations with China.

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According to the report, US officials initially believed Jensen Huang was unaware of the woman's alleged intelligence activities. However, some senior Trump administration officials have since questioned whether he could have remained unaware.

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The Nvidia chief has not received a defensive briefing, a warning sometimes issued when American citizens are believed to be targets of foreign intelligence operations, the report said.

Nvidia rejected suggestions that its interactions with Huang were unusual.

"Jensen's interactions with Ms. Huang are not unusual or unexpected. Meetings with customers are part of a C.E.O.’s job; Jensen talks with thousands of customer executives every year," Nvidia spokesman John Rizzo told the NYT.

The company said customers such as Megaspeed received ordinary business information, not sensitive trade secrets or national security information.

Megaspeed said its "current leadership" takes the matter "extremely seriously and is committed to getting to the facts behind these allegations."

The company added that it had retained outside counsel to conduct an internal investigation and had informed US authorities of its willingness to cooperate.

Questions over Nvidia chips reaching China

The NYT reported that US authorities had been investigating Megaspeed since late 2024, when a Commerce Department official visited a data centre in Malaysia and found Nvidia equipment still packed in boxes, raising suspicions about its intended use.

Singaporean authorities also questioned Alice Huang in 2025 before releasing her. The US Commerce Department's investigation into Megaspeed was transferred to the Justice Department this year, according to the report.

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Megaspeed is among the Southeast Asian companies purchasing Nvidia chips to operate data centres that provide computing services to Chinese businesses, an arrangement that has attracted scrutiny in Washington.

The report also highlighted Jensen Huang's influence within the Trump administration. The Nvidia chief has successfully lobbied for looser AI regulations and changes to restrictions on chip sales to China.

Current and former US officials told the NYT that the relationship between Trump and the Nvidia CEO had complicated efforts to tighten export controls, with some investigations and proposed trade sanctions reportedly stalling.

Nvidia has maintained that it complies with US laws and that there is no evidence of its chips being smuggled into China.



