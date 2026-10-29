Christine Lagarde to step down as European Central Bank chief in February

Lagarde’s crisis-hit tenure

Lagarde took charge of the ECB in November 2019, just months before the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a major economic shock. The central bank responded with a huge bond-buying programme to support the eurozone economy.

The next major test came in 2022 after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine triggered an energy crisis. Natural gas prices surged and eurozone inflation climbed above 10%.

The ECB then moved away from negative interest rates and began a series of aggressive rate increases to bring inflation under control.

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After inflation slowed, the ECB began cutting interest rates in mid-2024. Inflation eventually returned to the bank’s 2% target late last year.

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A new challenge before her exit

The calm did not last. This year, the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran pushed energy prices higher again and caused inflation to rise. The ECB responded by raising interest rates, becoming the first major central bank to do so in response to the war.

Lagarde had earlier described the ECB as being in a “good place” at the start of the year, when inflation was close to target and interest rates were stable.

Her tenure also went beyond traditional monetary policy. She pushed the ECB to address the financial impact of climate change and repeatedly called for reforms to make Europe’s economy more productive and competitive.

On artificial intelligence, Lagarde warned in August: “Europe largely missed out on the first digital revolution. We cannot afford to repeat that experience with artificial intelligence, the second digital revolution.”

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Who replaces Lagarde

The ECB presidency is decided by European political leaders, meaning the selection of Lagarde’s successor could become a political balancing act.

Her departure also comes as the ECB faces wider changes in its leadership. A new vice president took over earlier this year, while two more members of its six-person executive board are due to leave next year, including chief economist Philip Lane.

Lagarde’s exit will therefore mark not just the end of her tenure, but a broader change at the top of one of Europe’s most important institutions.