'Continue blockade, target Kharg': US senator backs escalation as Iran shuts Hormuz again

US Senator Lindsey Graham has urged President Donald Trump to continue the blockade of Iran and escalate pressure by targeting key assets, including Kharg Island, as tensions in the Strait of Hormuz intensify.

In a statement on Saturday, Graham said, "Control the strait. Continue the blockade. Put Kharg Island in the crosshairs," adding, "Over time, we have all the cards."

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He called Iran's actions a provocation, saying, "After Iran’s brazen IRGC-led attack on international shipping and declaration that they’re now in control of the Strait, it is imperative America and the world answer this provocation."

Graham urged the US and its allies to demonstrate control over the waterway "without Iranian interference" and backed the ongoing blockade, describing it as "brilliantly executed" and applying "maximum pressure."

"It's abundantly clear that after 47 years, promises coming from the Iranian regime are worthless," he said, concluding: "Steady as she goes. Stay resolved."

My thoughts regarding Iran’s recent attack on international shipping and boasts that they are now in control of the Strait of Hormuz:



Control the strait. Continue the blockade. Put Kharg island in the crosshairs.



Over time, we have all the cards.



After Iran’s brazen… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 18, 2026

The standoff over the Strait of Hormuz escalated again on Saturday. Iran reversed its decision to reopen the vital shipping route and fired on vessels attempting to pass, in retaliation after the US pressed ahead with its blockade of Iranian ports.

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Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy said the strait would remain closed until the US lifts the blockade, warning that "no vessel should make any movement from its anchorage in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, and approaching the Strait of Hormuz will be considered as cooperation with the enemy" and be targeted.

Iran’s joint military command said earlier that “control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state ... under strict management and control of the armed forces.”

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre reported that Revolutionary Guard gunboats opened fire on a tanker, while an unknown projectile struck a container vessel, damaging some containers.

India’s foreign ministry said it had summoned Iran’s ambassador over the “serious incident” involving firing on two India-flagged merchant ships, particularly after Iran had earlier allowed several India-bound vessels to pass.

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The renewed attacks threaten to deepen the global energy crisis. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making it a critical chokepoint for global supplies.

Iran had announced the reopening of the strait on Friday following a 10-day truce between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon. However, Trump said the US blockade of Iranian ports “will remain in full force” until Tehran reaches a deal with Washington.

US Central Command said Saturday that American forces have turned back 23 ships to Iran since the blockade began earlier this week.

The conflict, now in its eighth week, continues under a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran that is due to expire by Wednesday.