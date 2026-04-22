Did Pakistan lie to the US about Iran peace talks? Expert says Islamabad desperate to impress Trump

US-Iran peace talks: US President Donald Trump, just ahead of the two-week ceasefire deadline, said that they will hold their attack on Iran till their leaders and representatives come up with a unified proposal. He said the government of Iran was seriously fractured. Trump said the US military has been asked to continue the Hormuz blockade and extend the ceasefire till Iran submits a proposal and discussions are concluded.

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While Trump’s social media post might seem to be suggesting a semblance of normalcy, professor and policy consultant Adam Cochran said there’s much to be read between the lines. For starters, Iran had indicated initially that it was not going to partake in the talks, and that their response pretty much remained the same. Tehran said Washington made "excessive demands”, and had “unrealistic expectations”, while constantly shifting stance, repeatedly contradicting itself.

However, reports suggested a “last-minute” clearance from the Supreme Leader, allowing Tehran negotiators to attend the peace talks. Separately, Trump had indicated that US VP JV Vance would not be participating in the talks, but White House later said Vance would be leading the delegation to Islamabad the second time too.

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According to Cochran, “It’s beginning to sound like: Pakistani mediators lied to the US about Iran signalling privately they’d come to talks.” He said Pakistan claimed that Iran’s public statements were just posturing and that there was willingness to talk on certain topics. He said Pakistan tried to get the US delegation on a plane first and then convince Iran to come.

However, the US through its other channels with Iran realised this, and is now coming up with excuses to not appear as they have been tricked. Iran, he said, has held its ground on uranium, opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and not talking to the US on its current terms.

It’s beginning to sound like:



* Pakistani mediators lied to the US about Iran signalling privately they’d come to talks



* Claimed public statements were just posturing, and there was willingness on certain topics



* They were trying to get the US delegation on a plane to then… https://t.co/5nFoI1SZFB — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) April 21, 2026

It is unclear if JD Vance boarded the plane but he had planned to go to Islamabad on Tuesday.

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“I doubt we’ll ever get a confirmation on this as the story would be incredibly embarrassing to the US, the administration and Pakistan, and so every party will make up some excuse. But unless Rubio and the State Department can rapidly smooth things over and salvage this second round of talks, my hunch is that will be the end of Islamabad as the mediators and we’ll likely see someone like the Swiss step in,” he said.

Cochran had earlier revealed, as mentioned to him by a source, that the Pakistani government is desperate to impress Trump and had “embellished on Iran’s commitment to show up”. Vance’s delayed schedule was also in the hopes that by the time he arrives, the Iranians would be at the table.

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Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked Trump for extending the ceasefire on his and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir's behalf. "I sincerely thank President Trump for graciously accepting our request to extend the ceasefire to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to take their course," he said, adding that Pakistan would continue its earnest efforts for the negotiation.

Meanwhile, Tasnim News Agency, linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, stated that Iran had not requested a ceasefire extension and reiterated threats to break the US blockade by force. Adviser to Iran's lead negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, said Trump's announcement held little significance and might be a tactic.

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Before Trump's announcement, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Iran's negotiators were willing to attend another round of talks if the US abandoned its policy of pressure and threats, and rejected negotiations aimed at forcing Iran's surrender.

Iran also condemned the US Navy for intercepting and seizing two commercial Iranian ships at sea as part of its blockade, calling it "piracy at sea and state terrorism" through its foreign ministry.