Donald Trump asserts Iran is nearing surrender during G7 call as leaders urge resolution: Report

US President Donald Trump asserted during a recent G7 call that Iran is 'about to surrender', according to a report in Axios. The claim came amid heightened international concern over the ongoing conflict’s economic repercussions and the security of critical shipping lanes in the region. Trump’s remarks were made as G7 leaders called on the United States to seek a swift resolution, emphasising the importance of securing the Strait of Hormuz for global commerce.

During the call, Trump addressed the situation in the region, stating, 'Trump said the situation around the strait was improving and that commercial ships should soon resume operations in the area, one official said. This was despite reports that at least two tankers had been set ablaze off the coast of Iraq on the same night, underlining persistent instability.

Trump also criticised Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, referring to him as a 'lightweight'. He reiterated his earlier stance, stating that the succession of Ali Khamenei’s son would be 'unacceptable' to the United States, reflecting ongoing US opposition to the change in Iran’s leadership.

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, issued his own warning to the region, declaring, 'Close all US bases or face attack.' This statement marked a sharp escalation in rhetoric, further intensifying tensions between Iran and the United States.

In the G7 call, Trump described the outcome of recent US military operations, telling allies, 'I got rid of a cancer that was threatening us all.' His comments suggested a belief that American actions had effectively neutralised a major threat, though ongoing hostilities continued to challenge that assessment.

Despite these confident assertions, Trump’s approach during the call was characterised by some as 'ambiguous and noncommittal'. 'Axios reported, citing sources that Trump was “ambiguous and noncommittal” about his objectives and timeline for ending the war.' This lack of clarity left G7 leaders questioning the intended US strategy.

Reactions among call participants were mixed. While some believed that Trump was open to winding down the conflict, others perceived no clear direction. The report notes, 'Some participants left the call believing he wanted to wind down the conflict, while others felt the opposite.'

European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron, urged Trump to ensure that Moscow would not be allowed to exploit the conflict or receive sanctions relief. The officials’ intervention signalled a broader concern about the potential geopolitical consequences and the importance of coordinated international action.