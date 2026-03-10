Donald Trump says: ‘I think the war is very complete; if you look, Iran has nothing left’

Iran war: US President Donald Trump said that the Iran war was “very complete” and that Tehran has nothing left militarily. He also said that the US-Israel were ahead of schedule in terms of the timeline of the war. Trump’s remarks come amid the rise in global crude prices after Iran effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Speaking with CBS News over the phone, Trump said, “I think the war is very complete, pretty much. Iran has no navy, no communications, they've got no air force. Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones.”

“If you look, they have nothing left. There's nothing left in a military sense,” he added.

Trump had earlier estimated the Iran war to take roughly four-five weeks to complete but he told CBS News that they are “very far ahead of schedule”.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it would be the belligerent that would "determine the end of the war".

STRAIT OF HORMUZ

Advertisement

The IRGC added that they would not allow even a litre of oil to pass the region if US and Israel’s attacks continue. However, Trump said the US is prepared to act if Iran tries to block the strait. “They've shot everything they have to shoot, and they better not try anything cute or it's going to be the end of that country. … If they do anything bad, that would be the end of Iran and you'd never hear the name again.”

Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz currently remains operational, and that he was still “thinking about taking it over”.

The disruption has caused a spike in global crude prices, with benchmarks rising above $110 per barrel and briefly reaching $119.

Advertisement

He also posted on Truth Social: "If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far. Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again – Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them – But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!"