China has signalled support for Iran and warned against interference, after the United States announced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic.

Responding to the move, China's defence minister, Dong Jun, said Beijing was commited for peace and stability in the world and was "monitoring the situation in the Middle East."

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"Our ships are moving in and out of the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. We have trade & energy agreements with Iran. We will respect & honour them and expect others not to meddle in our affairs," he said. "Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, and it is open for us."

The comments came after the United States Central Command said its forces would begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports from 10 a.m. ET on 13 April (7:30 p.m. IST), in line with a presidential order.

CENTCOM said the blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

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The US forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports, it added.

Additional information will be provided to commercial mariners through a formal notice prior to the start of the blockade. All mariners are advised to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and contact U.S. naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16 when operating in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz approaches.

The US move follows failed ceasefire talks between Washington and Tehran in Pakistan.

Early shipping data indicated the announcement disrupted maritime traffic, with limited movement through the strait compared to pre-war levels.

The blockade could also affect China’s energy supplies. China is the largest buyer of Iranian oil, and any disruption to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz may impact both Iran's revenue and China's oil flow.