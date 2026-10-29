Dubai is building a 24-carat gold walkway, and tourists can walk on it soon

Speaking on the sidelines of an event announcing two Guinness World Records, Al Harmoudi said the walkway would allow residents and tourists to walk along a golden path, offering a distinctive experience in the Dubai Gold District.

The announcement comes as the district continues to add new attractions around gold and jewellery. Dubai has also set two Guinness World Records for the heaviest pair of gold earrings and the largest pair of earrings in the world. The record-breaking pieces were handcrafted in the traditional jhumka style.

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The Gold District is also planning an exhibition project that aims to become the largest gold and jewellery trade exhibition in the West Asia.

The district has seen a rise in gold and jewellery businesses since the beginning of the year. The number of wholesale gold trading offices has increased by 20%, while the number of new stores selling gold, jewellery, precious stones and luxury watches has risen by 15%.

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More expansion is also underway as companies in the gold and jewellery trade look to set up operations in the district.

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Al Harmoudi expects the number of companies relocating to the district to rise by 10% to 20% over the coming year. New office and retail spaces are also being developed as part of the expansion plans.