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Ebola outbreak kills over 5,000 in DR Congo, 10,300 infected; cases reported in Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria

Ebola outbreak kills over 5,000 in DR Congo, 10,300 infected; cases reported in Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria

Last month, a politician was beaten to death after promoting measures to stop the spread of Ebola.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 3:22 PM IST
Ebola outbreak kills over 5,000 in DR Congo, 10,300 infected; cases reported in Kenya, Uganda and NigeriaTesting and treatment are under way, along with vaccine trials.

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) has claimed over 5,000 lives and infected more than 10,300 people. The virus has spread to eight provinces in the country, with cases also reported in Kenya, Nigeria and Uganda, BBC reported.

The outbreak began in May and became the deadliest in DR Congo's history in August, according to health officials. The current death rate among confirmed cases stands at 48.6%.

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The health ministry said Ituri province in north-eastern DR Congo remains the centre of the outbreak. The region is affected by conflict, making it harder for health workers to reach people and stop the virus from spreading.

The World Health Organization (WHO) office in Africa said more health measures, better access to affected areas and greater public awareness are needed to end the outbreak.

Testing and treatment are under way, along with vaccine trials. However, there is no approved treatment or vaccine for the Bundibugyo strain responsible for the current outbreak.

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Health workers attacked during Ebola response

Attacks on health workers have added to the challenges. Earlier this week, a nurse was killed and another health worker seriously injured while responding to an Ebola alert. Local youths accused them of contaminating water sources and spreading the virus, according to the UN-backed Radio Okapi.

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Last month, a politician was beaten to death after promoting measures to stop the spread of Ebola. The Red Cross also reported 11 violent incidents involving its volunteers and an ambulance during the outbreak's first 100 days.

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Ebola cases reported in three other countries

Uganda recorded two deaths and 20 cases but has reported no new cases since August. Kenya has reported nine cases and two deaths.

In Nigeria, two suspected cases were identified on Saturday. Both people have been isolated and are undergoing tests. Earlier in October, a woman who tested positive was flown to Switzerland for treatment.

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The UN says this is DR Congo's 17th Ebola outbreak and the second largest in history. The deadliest outbreak occurred in West Africa between 2014 and 2016, killing more than 11,325 people.

The UN has warned that the current outbreak is "taking lives at a much faster rate".

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Published on: Nov 2, 2026 3:22 PM IST
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