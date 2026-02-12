Epstein Files: 'Marry me,' said ex-Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson in email to Jeffrey Epstein

A fresh batch of emails linked to Jeffrey Epstein has once again placed Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York and ex-wife of former British royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, in the spotlight.

The correspondence suggests a personal and financial connection between Ferguson and the sex offender in the years following his conviction for child sex offences.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In one exchange, Ferguson expressed deep gratitude for Epstein's support and personal gestures. Ferguson wrote in a message, "Just marry me", while in another she asked, "When are you going to employ me?" She also referred to Epstein as a "legend" and said she was at his "service" in their correspondence.

Visit after Epstein's release and financial distress

The emails also revealed that Ferguson travelled to the United States with her daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, in July 2009, less than a week after Epstein's release from prison, where he had served time for child prostitution and trafficking offences.

Travel logistics were discussed between Epstein and his aides. One aide wrote, "We were able to get the girls on an Economy round trip and the Duchess on a Business round trip! The girls' flights total arc: $4835.9,4, and The Duchess' flights total: $9244.16. Do I have your permission to purchase these tickets!?" Another message later confirmed her return: "The Duchess' flight departs tonight at 8.05 pm from JFK," the aide informed Epstein.

Advertisement

The correspondence also sheds light on Ferguson's financial pressures during that period. While working on a women-focused personal brand, Mother's Army, Epstein was proposed to hold a 51 per cent stake, with Ferguson set to receive a salary of USD 250,000 under the plan, wherein revenue was expected to come from book deals and children's TV programmes, among others, Sky News reported.

The plan eventually stalled as scrutiny around Epstein intensified.

Later that year, an exchange between David Stern, a lawyer and former commissioner of the US National Basketball Association, featured an ABC article that wrote about Sarah Ferguson's financial troubles.

Epstein forwarded the email from Stern to a user called 'ferg' (potentially Sarah Ferguson), saying she had a "rat", suggesting someone had leaked information.

Advertisement

"It could be one of the disgruntled investors...or others that are owed money," he further mentioned.

A 'Sarah' replied that her lawyers were dealing with the situation before asking for urgent help. She wrote, "I urgently need 20,000 pounds for rent today. The landlord has threatened to go to the newspapers if I don't pay. Any brainwaves?"

Praise, proposals, and a later apology

Other exchanges highlighted the familiarity between the two.

These disclosures follow earlier Epstein-related files that drew attention to Prince Andrew, Ferguson's former husband, who was reported to have sent photographs of his daughters to Epstein in emails dated 2010 and 2011, years after the financier's conviction. Separate images also allegedly showed Andrew in a compromising setting with a young woman.

While the emails underline Epstein's continued association with high-profile figures even after serving time, they do not indicate Ferguson's involvement in his criminal activities. She had previously apologised in 2011 for her friendship with Epstein, calling it a "gigantic error of judgment".

She wrote, "In just one week, after your lunch, it seems the energy has lifted. I have never been more touched by a friend's kindness than your compliment to me in front of my girls. Thank you, Jeffrey, for being the brother I have always wished for," reflecting how she viewed his role in her life at the time.

Advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein was later found dead in his jail cell in New York in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, bringing an end to a case that continues to cast a shadow over several prominent figures linked to him.