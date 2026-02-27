Explained: All about 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq', Pakistan's military offensive against Afghanistan

Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq as a retaliatory military action against Afghan Taliban forces. The operation began on Thursday, targeting Taliban posts in areas including Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, and Nangarhar after alleged cross-border attacks by Afghanistan.

The operation followed Pakistan's previous airstrikes on February 21, which targeted TTP and ISIS-Khorasan camps in Afghanistan.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Here's all you need to know about Pakistan's 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq'

What is ‘Operation Ghazab lil-Haq’?

Named after an Arabic phrase meaning "Wrath for the Truth" or "Righteous Fury", this operation is a retaliatory military action by Pakistan against Afghan aggression along the Durand Line.

Why did Pakistan launch this operation?

According to Pakistan, this operation is a defensive necessity to neutralise the threats from militants using Afghan soil for attacks inside Pakistan. Pakistan Information Minister Ataullah Tarar said that the operation is an "immediate and effective response" to restore deterrence and punish border violations by Afghanistan.

How many people were killed in Operation Ghazab lil-Haq?

Pakistan reported that 133 Taliban fighters have been killed and more than 200 injured, with two Pakistani soldiers dead. Afghanistan, on the other hand, claims that it killed 55 Pakistani soldiers and captured outposts in the prior offensive.

Advertisement

Which groups were targeted in this operation?

This operation primarily targeted the Afghan Taliban military positions and infrastructure across provinces like Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, and Nangarhar. Specific strikes by the Pakistan Air Force hit corps headquarters, brigade and battalion headquarters, ammunition depots, logistics bases, and more than 80 tanks, artillery pieces, and APCs.

Islamabad targeted 27 Taliban positions, including 27 posts destroyed and 9 seized. Camps associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants, such as the Durrani camp, as well as militant sites linked to TTP and ISIS-K have also been targeted.

What impact does this operation have on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations?

The retaliatory military action by Islamabad has sharply escalated tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, pushing the countries into what Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif calls an "open war". Asif said that Pakistan's patience has exhausted vis-à-vis Afghanistan, whereas the Taliban government has accused Pakistan of sovereignty violations, rejecting the Durand Line's legitimacy and denying militant support.

Advertisement

Since October 2025, the Torkham crossing is closed, putting trade and repatriations to a halt amid clashes near Spin Boldak and other points.