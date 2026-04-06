F-15 crew rescue in Iran: How a three-word message triggered US ambush concerns

A brief radio message, just three words, almost altered the course of a high-stakes US rescue mission inside Iran. President Donald Trump said American officials initially feared the transmission from a downed F-15 crew member could be part of an Iranian ambush.

Speaking to Axios, Trump said the message, “God is good,” sent by a stranded weapons systems officer after ejecting over Iranian territory, triggered suspicion that it might be a deceptive signal used to lure US forces. The phrase was first heard as “Power be to God” before being clarified by defense officials, adding to the confusion during a critical moment.

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How did the US track the officer?

The officer, who was injured, managed to survive for more than 24 hours while hiding in mountainous terrain. According to Trump, he took shelter inside a crevice as “thousands” of Iranian troops and local civilians searched for him, with authorities reportedly offering rewards for his capture.

US surveillance systems eventually pinpointed his location, but the unusual radio message raised fears that he might have already been captured and that Iranian forces were transmitting misleading signals. Officials later confirmed he was alive and continuing to evade detection.

The rescue op

The rescue unfolded in two phases. Earlier, the F-15 pilot had been recovered in daylight after ejecting miles away, in what US defense officials described as a “bold and quick snatch” under heavy Iranian fire. The second mission, to retrieve the weapons systems officer, was carried out overnight.

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Around 200 US special forces personnel were involved in the nighttime operation, which followed the establishment of a temporary American base inside Iranian territory. Both crew members were eventually brought out safely despite intense fighting in the area.

Trump also noted that Israel played a limited but supportive role. While Israeli intelligence did not directly help locate the officer, it provided situational updates on Iranian troop movements. The Israeli Air Force also reportedly carried out a strike aimed at slowing advancing Iranian forces near the rescue zone.

Calling the coordination strong, Trump said the US and Israel worked closely throughout the operation.