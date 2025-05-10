False and baseless: Afghanistan denies Pakistani claim of Indian missile strike in its territory

Afghanistan has categorically denied Pakistan's claim that Indian missiles targeted Afghan territory during recent cross-border strikes. In a sharp rebuttal, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence rejected the allegation as false, calling out Islamabad’s attempt to spread misinformation amid escalating India-Pakistan hostilities.

In an interview with Hurriyat Radio, Afghan Ministry of Defence spokesperson Inayatullah Khawarizmi said there is “no truth” to the claim that Indian strikes had extended into Afghan territory. His response came after Pakistani military officials alleged that India’s missile operations had also affected areas inside Afghanistan.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also dismissed the accusation. Speaking at a briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called the claim “completely ludicrous”, adding,

“I only want to point out that Afghan people don't need to be reminded about which country it is that has on multiple occasions in just the last one and a half years targeted civilian populations and civilian infrastructure in Afghanistan.”

Misri said the narrative was part of a calculated attempt by Pakistan to sow discord between India and Afghanistan, despite no confirmation or complaint coming from Kabul.

“Pakistani claims about activities that they have undertaken continue to be heavy on lies, misinformation and propaganda,” Misri noted, emphasizing that these weren’t offhand remarks but “peddled by Pakistani state agencies.”

The latest episode adds to a growing list of what India calls false narratives being circulated by Pakistan to deflect from its own actions.