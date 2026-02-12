'Farce election, cancel it': Sheikh Hasina rejects Bangladesh polls, flags abnormal voter increase in Dhaka City

Bangladesh held a general election on Thursday to choose a new government, voting under an interim administration that took charge after the fall of the Awami League regime in August 2024. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League was barred from contesting the polls.

In a statement released as voting unfolded, Hasina denounced the process as illegitimate and called for it to be scrapped. "Today's so-called election by Yunus, who seized power illegally and unconstitutionally, was essentially a well-planned farce," she said. "The people's voting rights, democratic values, and the spirit of the Constitution were completely disregarded in this deceptive, voter-less election conducted without the Awami League."

Advertisement

She alleged that irregularities began even before polling day. "From the evening of 11 February, this farce began with seizure of polling centers, gunfire, vote-buying, distribution of money, stamping of ballots, and agents signing result sheets," she said. By the morning of 12 February, she added, turnout had been "negligible in most polling centers nationwide," and in several centers in the capital and elsewhere "there were no voters at all."

Citing figures from the Election Commission, she pointed to what she described as low participation in the early hours of voting. "According to the Election Commission’s briefing, by 11 a.m. - just three and a half hours into voting - only 14.96% of eligible voters had participated," she said. "This extremely low turnout clearly shows that the Awami League–free election was widely rejected by the people."

Advertisement

Hasina also accused the authorities of intimidation in the days leading up to the vote. "It is important to note that in the preceding days, continuous attacks, arrests, intimidation, and fear were inflicted on Awami League voters, supporters, well-wishers, and minority communities, forcing them toward polling centers," she said. "Even so, despite all threats and harassment, people rejected this fraudulent election, leaving most polling centers effectively empty."

Gratitude from the People’s Leader Sheikh Hasina to All Citizens, Including Mothers, Sisters, and Minority Communities, for Rejecting the Farcical Election of the Murderous-Fascist Yunus

---

Today’s so-called election by Yunus, who seized power illegally and unconstitutionally,… pic.twitter.com/bPmR2z5Fc1 — Bangladesh Awami League (@albd1971) February 12, 2026

She further alleged irregularities in voter rolls. "Additionally, abnormal increases in voter numbers were observed in voter lists, especially in Dhaka city, which raises serious questions and is highly suspicious," she said.

Advertisement

Concluding her statement, Hasina set out a series of demands. "We demand: The cancellation of this voter-less, illegal, and unconstitutional election; The resignation of the murderous-fascist Yunus; The release of all political prisoners, including teachers, journalists, and intellectuals, and withdrawal of all false cases; The revocation of the suspension on Awami League activities; The holding of free, fair, and inclusive elections under a neutral caretaker government to restore the people’s voting rights."

The election was marked by sporadic incidents of violence. It is intended to replace the interim administration that assumed power after the collapse of the Awami League government last year.

