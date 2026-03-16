First non-Iranian tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz with tracking signal on

An Aframax tanker carrying crude oil from Abu Dhabi has become the first non-Iranian cargo vessel to transit the Strait of Hormuz while broadcasting its Automatic Identification System (AIS) signal, according to ship-tracking platform MarineTraffic.

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"First non-Iranian cargo transits Strait of Hormuz with AIS on," MarineTraffic said on Monday.

The vessel, the 237-metre crude oil tanker Karachi, was transporting Das crude from Abu Dhabi and crossed the chokepoint between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman on March 15.

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"The Aframax tanker Karachi, carrying Abu Dhabi’s Das crude, has become the first non-Iranian cargo to transit the chokepoint while broadcasting its AIS signal, suggesting that select shipments may be receiving negotiated safe passage," the ship-tracking platform wrote on X.

First non-Iranian cargo transits Strait of Hormuz with AIS on



The Aframax tanker Karachi, carrying Abu Dhabi’s Das crude, has become the first non-Iranian cargo to transit the chokepoint while broadcasting its AIS signal, suggesting that select shipments may be receiving… pic.twitter.com/Q6j6W3Cxz3 — MarineTraffic (@MarineTraffic) March 16, 2026

According to MarineTraffic data, the tanker entered Iran's Exclusive Economic Zone at 11:33 UTC and crossed the Strait of Hormuz at 14:43 UTC. "The vessel is currently sailing in the Gulf of Oman at around 9.6 knots, having successfully passed through the strait with AIS active. The transit follows weeks of significantly reduced traffic through the strategic waterway, with more than 20 long-range tankers reported to have exited the Gulf," the ship tracker firm said.

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Hormuz traffic restricted during war

Iran has effectively restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz following US and Israeli strikes on February 28, allowing only select vessels from certain countries to pass through the vital chokepoint. Tehran has said the strait, which normally carries around one-fifth of global oil exports, remains open, but access depends on decisions taken by its military authorities.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said several countries had approached Tehran seeking passage for their vessels. Tehran had been approached by a number of countries seeking safe passage for ships, Araghchi told CBS, adding that "this is up to our military to decide."

He said a group of vessels from different countries had been permitted to transit the waterway, but did not provide details. Iran has said the route remains open to all countries except the United States and its allies.

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The developments come as governments and markets closely monitor the waterway, which is one of the world’s most important shipping routes for oil and energy exports.

The European Union said on Monday it was considering options to help keep the route open. "It is in our interest to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, and that's why we are also discussing what we can do in this regard from the European side," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said ahead of a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers in Brussels.

US President Donald Trump has also called on international partners - including France, China, Japan, South Korea, and Britain - to contribute naval support to secure the strait for global shipping.