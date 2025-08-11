Five Al Jazeera journalists killed in Gaza strike; Israel accuses one of being Hamas cell leader

Five Al Jazeera journalists, including an assistant were killed in an airstrike near Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. One of the journalists killed was Anas Al Sharif, who was accused by the Israeli military of being a Hamas cell leader, responsible for orchestrating attacks against Israeli targets. However, rights advocates and Al Jazeera have criticised the lack of evidence supporting these claims.

Al Jazeera has expressed strong condemnation over the attack, describing Al Sharif as "one of Gaza's bravest journalists" and labelling the airstrike as a "desperate attempt to silence voices." The allegations by Israel were firmly rejected by the network, which maintains that Al Sharif "was responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops."

The deaths have sparked significant backlash, with many viewing this as an attack on press freedom. Hamas warned that "the assassination of journalists and the intimidation of those who remain paves the way for a major crime" in Gaza.

Al Jazeera added, "Anas Al Sharif and his colleagues were among the last remaining voices in Gaza conveying the tragic reality to the world." Before his death, Al Sharif left a poignant message emphasising his commitment to truth, "...I never hesitated to convey the truth as it is."

Al Jazeera has rejected the portrayal of its journalists as militants. "Al Jazeera categorically rejects the Israeli occupation forces’ portrayal of our journalists as terrorists," the network asserted. Sara Qudah from the Committee to Protect Journalists highlighted concerns regarding Israel's actions, stating, "Israel’s pattern of labelling journalists as militants without providing credible evidence raises serious questions about its intent and respect for press freedom."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has, meanwhile, indicated plans for further military action in Gaza, amid escalating conditions following months of conflict.