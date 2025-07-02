Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to 6 months in prison by ICT

A Bangladesh court on Wednesday sentenced the country’s deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to six months in prison in a contempt case, according to a local media report. The verdict was announced by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT). The quantum of punishment for Hasina was decided by a three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder.

Alongside Hasina, the tribunal also handed a two-month prison term to Shakil Akand Bulbul from Gobindaganj in Gaibandha under the same contempt ruling. Bulbul is a political figure from Dhaka and was associated with the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of Awami League.

The contempt case against Sheikh Hasina centred on a leaked phone call she allegedly made with Shakil Akand Bulbul in October last year. In that audio, a voice identified as Hasina reportedly said, "227 cases have been filed against me, so I have obtained a licence to kill 227 people."

According to reports, the prosecution argued this statement amounted to contempt of court because it threatened the judicial process and sought to intimidate those involved in ongoing war crimes trials related to last year’s mass uprising in the neighbouring country.

This is the first time the ousted Awami League chief has been convicted in any case since she was removed from office and went into exile in India 11 months ago.