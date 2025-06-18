Former King's son hints at regime change in Iran: 'Do not fear the day after, we have a plan for...'

As Iran faces mounting pressure both internally and externally, exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi — son of former Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi — has declared that the Islamic Republic is collapsing and that the country is on the cusp of historic change.

"The Islamic Republic has reached its end and is in the process of collapsing. Khamenei, like a frightened rat, has gone into hiding underground and has lost control of the situation. What has begun is irreversible. The future is bright, and together, we will pass through this sharp turn in history,” Pahlavi wrote in a series of posts on X.

His call comes at a time when Israeli airstrikes and rising anti-regime sentiment have sparked fresh momentum for regime change. "The end of the Islamic Republic is the end of its 46-year war against the Iranian nation," Pahlavi said, urging the people to rise: "Now is the time to rise; the time to reclaim Iran. Let us all come forward—from Bandar Abbas to Bandar Anzali, from Shiraz to Isfahan, from Tabriz to Zahedan, from Mashhad to Ahvaz, from Shahr-e Kord to Kermanshah—and bring about the end of this regime."

My Fellow Countrymen,



The Islamic Republic has reached its end and is in the process of collapsing. Khamenei, like a frightened rat, has gone into hiding underground and has lost control of the situation. What has begun is irreversible. The future is bright, and together, we… https://t.co/XEyL5IM05t — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) June 17, 2025

Pahlavi claimed that Iran's security structure is weakening rapidly. "The regime's apparatus of repression is falling apart. All it takes now is a nationwide uprising to put an end to this nightmare once and for all." He also assured Iranians that there is a clear roadmap for what follows the fall of the Islamic Republic.

"Do not fear the day after the fall of the Islamic Republic. Iran will not descend into civil war or instability. We have a plan for Iran's future and its flourishing. We are prepared for the first hundred days after the fall, for the transitional period, and for the establishment of a national and democratic government — by the Iranian people and for the Iranian people."

Pahlavi made a direct appeal to Iran's military and state employees: "Do not stand against the Iranian people for the sake of a regime whose fall has begun and is inevitable. Do not sacrifice yourselves for a decaying regime. By standing with the people, you can save your lives. Play a historic role in the transition from the Islamic Republic, and take part in building the future of Iran."

In another post, he reiterated: "The Islamic Republic has come to its end and is collapsing. What has begun is irreversible. The future is bright, and together we will turn the page of history. Now is the time to stand up; the time to reclaim Iran."

The statement came amid growing calls for regime change from US hawks, Israeli officials, and Iranian activists abroad. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News that Israel's current military campaign "could certainly" lead to regime change. "The government in Iran is very weak...80% of the people would throw these theological thugs out," Netanyahu said, adding that Iran's clerics "suck the oxygen out from these brave and gifted people."

In a Monday interview with ABC News, Netanyahu also said the conflict could end by taking out Iran's Supreme Leader. US President Donald Trump followed with a similar threat. "We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding," Trump said. "He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin."

Who is Reza Pahlavi?

Reza Pahlavi is the eldest son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah (king) of Iran, who ruled the country until he was overthrown during the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Born in Tehran in 1960, Reza was Crown Prince at the time of the monarchy's fall. Following the revolution, he went into exile with his family, eventually settling in the United States.

Reza Pahlavi leads the National Council of Iran and has long advocated for a democratic and secular Iranian Republic. His father, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, was a pro-Western monarch who modernised Iran and maintained close ties with Washington but was ousted during the 1979 Islamic Revolution that led to the formation of the current clerical regime.

"A free and flourishing Iran lies ahead of us. May we be together soon," Pahlavi wrote, signing off with: "Long live Iran! Long live the Iranian nation!"

