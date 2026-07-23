France heatwave records over 20,000 deaths as extreme temperatures hit Europe hard

France is facing the deadly consequences of a prolonged heatwave, with new health data showing a sharp rise in deaths during the period of extreme temperatures. Authorities have estimated that the country recorded 5,764 more deaths than expected between June 17 and July 2, as intense heat affected large parts of the nation.

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The figures released by France’s public health agency show that 21,674 people died during those two weeks, compared with the seasonal average of 15,910 deaths. This represents a 36% increase in mortality during the heatwave period.

Health authorities use the term "excess deaths" to measure the wider impact of events such as heatwaves. The figure captures deaths that occur above normal expectations and does not indicate that every case was directly caused by extreme heat.

However, officials said high temperatures can aggravate existing health problems, including heart, respiratory and kidney-related conditions, increasing the risk of fatal outcomes, particularly among vulnerable groups.

Heatwave impact concentrated among elderly population

The worst period came between June 25 and June 27, when temperatures reached their highest levels across France.

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People aged 75 and above accounted for nearly two-thirds of the additional deaths recorded during the heatwave, according to health officials. The fatalities were reported across hospitals, care facilities and homes, with almost half occurring in hospitals.

The Paris region recorded the largest impact, with nearly 2,000 additional deaths compared with what would normally be expected during the period.

The latest estimate is higher than the preliminary assessment released earlier this month, when authorities had reported around 2,000 excess deaths. Officials said the updated number reflects a more detailed review of mortality data following the heat event.

Europe faces rising health risks from extreme heat

France’s experience comes as Europe continues to battle increasingly severe heatwaves. Scientists have warned that climate change is contributing to longer and more intense periods of extreme temperatures across the continent.

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Heatwaves often cause widespread health impacts without the visible destruction associated with other natural disasters. High temperatures can place additional pressure on the body, worsen chronic illnesses and increase risks for older adults and people with existing medical conditions.

The 2003 European heatwave remains one of the deadliest examples of extreme heat, with an estimated more than 70,000 deaths reported across the continent.

Since then, European countries have expanded heat warning systems and emergency measures to protect vulnerable populations. Yet the latest figures from France show that rising temperatures continue to pose a serious public health challenge.