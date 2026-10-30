From doctors to influencers, here’s who people trust most and least in 2026

The findings come from the Ipsos Global Trustworthiness Index 2026, which surveyed 23,537 online adults across 31 countries.

Doctors, scientists and teachers lead

Doctors topped the list with a net trust score of +43 percentage points, followed by scientists at +42 and teachers at +37.

These three professions ranked among the top three in 27 of the 31 countries surveyed.

The top five were:

Doctors: +43

Scientists: +42

Teachers: +37

Armed forces: +16

Personal trainers: +10

Tech entrepreneurs also recorded a positive score of +6. Judges and police both scored +5, while lawyers were at 0, meaning the shares of respondents who considered them trustworthy and untrustworthy were equal.

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Politicians and influencers are least trusted

At the other end of the rankings, politicians had the lowest net trust score at -48 percentage points. Social media influencers followed at -44, while government ministers scored -37.

The bottom five were:

Politicians: -48

Social media influencers: -44

Government ministers: -37

Advertising executives: -26

Clergy/priests: -11

Only 13% of respondents considered politicians trustworthy, compared with 61% who considered them untrustworthy.

Journalists and bankers both scored -10, while business leaders were at -8.

The gap between doctors and politicians was particularly wide, at 91 percentage points.

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Trust can change within the same field

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The survey also shows that people do not view every role within an institution in the same way.

Government officials and civil servants scored -9, compared with -37 for government ministers. That is a 28-percentage-point difference.

Media roles also showed a clear gap. TV news anchors scored -3, while journalists scored -10. Social media influencers were much lower at -44.

What does net trust mean?

Net trust is calculated by subtracting the percentage of respondents who consider a profession untrustworthy from the percentage who consider it trustworthy.

A positive score means trust is higher than distrust, while a negative score means distrust is higher.

The figures are an equal-weight average across the 31 countries surveyed, rather than a population-weighted global estimate. Fieldwork was conducted from June 19 to July 3, 2026.