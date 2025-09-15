Gen Z protesters not involved in vandalism; those responsible will be punished: Nepal PM Sushila Karki

Nepal’s new Prime Minister Sushila Karki has vowed that those responsible for vandalism and destruction during last week’s anti-government protests will face justice. Karki, 73, Nepal’s first woman prime minister, underscored her administration’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and addressing the recent unrest.

She clarified that the arson and vandalism on September 9 were “pre-planned” and not carried out by Gen-Z protesters, calling the acts criminal and organised, and stating that those responsible must be punished.

To honour the lives lost during the ‘Gen Z’ protest, Karki’s government announced that those killed will be declared “martyrs.” Each bereaved family will receive one million Nepalese rupees, and the injured will be assured of free medical treatment. Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal confirmed these decisions.

The government reported the death toll from the agitation has reached 72, including 59 protesters, three policemen, and 10 prisoners. Authorities continue efforts to restore order, with police reporting that 3,723 escaped inmates have been returned to jail, while over 10,000 remain at large. Some prisoners returned voluntarily, and Indian police assisted in arrests of those fleeing to India.

The transition also included the appointment of Kulman Ghising as Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Urban Development, and Energy; Rameshwor Khanal as Finance Minister; and Om Prakash Aryal as Minister for Law and Home Affairs. Senior Advocate Sabita Bhandari was named Attorney General, the first woman to hold the role.

The international community, including the UK, US, China, Japan, Pakistan, and Bhutan, sent congratulatory messages.