‘Geography favours Iran’: US Professor says Trump is caught in the ‘escalation trap’

Iran-US-Israel war: In an attempt to seize control of the Strait of Hormuz – the jugular vein of the war – geography supports Iran, said Professor of Political Science, University of Chicago, Robert A Pape.

This is not good news for Trump, who he said, has been caught in the ‘escalation trap’. Trump wants to double down but it would make matters only worse, said the professor.

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“Geography favors Iran in any war to open Hormuz. The shipping lanes are so narrow tankers and Naval escorts are sitting ducks. Perfect for Iran’s drones and mines,” said Pape.

Geography favors Iran in any war to open Hormuz. The shipping lanes are so narrow tankers and Naval escorts are sitting ducks. Perfect for Iran’s drones and mines. Trump is caught in the Escalation Trap — doubling down only makes things worse pic.twitter.com/CkNy4wEVnJ — Robert A. Pape (@ProfessorPape) March 15, 2026

Depending on who you ask, the narrative changes.

For starters, Trump has asked his allies to send warships to secure the Strait of Hormuz. He said he hoped “China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a nation that has been totally decapitated”.

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The US will be “bombing the hell out of the shoreline” and shoot down Iranian boats and ships out of the water, said Trump. “One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!” declared Trump on social media.

Meanwhile, Iranian ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali said they “allowed” some ships to pass through Hormuz, while not clarifying the exact number. Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2026, Fathali said, "Yes, we have allowed, but let me not tell how many.”

Several India-flagged vessels have been stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. Fathali said that they would try their best to resolve the issue.

Iran is "ready for this war" but prefers negotiations, said Fathali. He said that despite the good intentions, no negotiations have yielded positive results. Fathali furthermore said that "you can start, but you cannot finish".