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Germany’s Gen Z protests turn violent: Thousands hit streets; Frankfurt sees looting & attacks on police

Germany’s Gen Z protests turn violent: Thousands hit streets; Frankfurt sees looting & attacks on police

The unrest in Germany came as youth-led protests also took place in France, where more than 320,000 people demonstrated on Saturday.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 1, 2026 12:58 PM IST
Germany’s Gen Z protests turn violent: Thousands hit streets; Frankfurt sees looting & attacks on policeThe protests were largely peaceful during the day but turned violent as night fell.

Shops were looted in central Frankfurt on Saturday night as largely peaceful protests over the cost of living turned violent, with clashes between protesters and police also reported in Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg, BBC reported.

Thousands of young people had earlier joined demonstrations organised by campaign group Gen Z regelt, meaning "Gen Z takes charge". They were protesting against underfunding in schools, the high cost of living, public spending cuts and compulsory military service.

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Police used water cannon to disperse protesters who targeted emergency workers with fireworks, stones and bottles.

The unrest in Germany came as youth-led protests also took place in France, where more than 320,000 people demonstrated on Saturday.

Thousands take to the streets

Authorities in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin reported as many as 18,000 protesters, roughly half of what organisers had estimated on their website. German media said tens of thousands had protested in cities across Germany.

Gen Z regelt spokesperson Lina Friedrich said the demonstrations were "to fight for peace and freedom, rather than for war and coercion".

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She said, "What matters most to us is better support for the health and education systems. We are against compulsory military service and we are in favour of a fairer distribution of the burden."

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Frankfurt sees looting and clashes

The protests were largely peaceful during the day but turned violent as night fell.

A large section of Frankfurt's main shopping street was closed off by police, AFP news agency reported. A police spokesperson said many arrests were made in the city.

In a post on X, Frankfurt police said "violent riots" were occurring in the city centre. Several shop windows were smashed and molotov cocktails were thrown at emergency services, police said.

Officials later said the windows of a gun shop were smashed and that they had seized two weapons after arresting a suspect.

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Officials warn against further unrest

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Roman Poseck, interior minister of Hesse state, where Frankfurt is the biggest city, said "around 100 clearly identified left-wing extremists" had infiltrated the protest.

He called the way the protests ended "shameful".

Poseck said, "We all have those images from France in our minds – looting, burning houses, burning police vehicles, and attacks on police officers... France must not be held up as a model in this regard."

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Published on: Nov 1, 2026 12:38 PM IST
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