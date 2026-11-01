Police used water cannon to disperse protesters who targeted emergency workers with fireworks, stones and bottles.

The unrest in Germany came as youth-led protests also took place in France, where more than 320,000 people demonstrated on Saturday.

Thousands take to the streets

Authorities in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin reported as many as 18,000 protesters, roughly half of what organisers had estimated on their website. German media said tens of thousands had protested in cities across Germany.

Gen Z regelt spokesperson Lina Friedrich said the demonstrations were "to fight for peace and freedom, rather than for war and coercion".

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She said, "What matters most to us is better support for the health and education systems. We are against compulsory military service and we are in favour of a fairer distribution of the burden."

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Frankfurt sees looting and clashes

The protests were largely peaceful during the day but turned violent as night fell.

A large section of Frankfurt's main shopping street was closed off by police, AFP news agency reported. A police spokesperson said many arrests were made in the city.

In a post on X, Frankfurt police said "violent riots" were occurring in the city centre. Several shop windows were smashed and molotov cocktails were thrown at emergency services, police said.

Officials later said the windows of a gun shop were smashed and that they had seized two weapons after arresting a suspect.

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Officials warn against further unrest

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Roman Poseck, interior minister of Hesse state, where Frankfurt is the biggest city, said "around 100 clearly identified left-wing extremists" had infiltrated the protest.

He called the way the protests ended "shameful".

Poseck said, "We all have those images from France in our minds – looting, burning houses, burning police vehicles, and attacks on police officers... France must not be held up as a model in this regard."